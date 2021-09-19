The top toys for Christmas 2021 revealed as The Entertainer boss urges mums to shop early to avoid disappointment

ANY mum will be well aware of the stress that comes with making sure their little ones’ faces light up on Christmas morning.

But fear-not Gary Grant, founder of the popular toy shop, The Entertainer is here to reveal what is likely to be on your kids’ wish list this year so you can get a head-start on the festive shop.

6 You might find a Squishy on your kid’s Christmas list this year

TY Squish-a-Boos Bunny, £7, The Entertainer – buy here

6 Paw Patrol is set to remain a firm favourite

Paw Patrol Figure and Vehicle, £12, The Entertainer – buy here

6 The Cats Vs Pickles video game has also stepped off-screen and into toy form

Cats vs Pickles Soft Toy 2pk, £10, The Entertainer – Buy here

6 Barbie will remain as popular as ever

Barbie You Can Be Anything Fresh ‘n’ Fun Food Truck Playset, £54.99, The Entertainer – Buy here

6 And Jiggly Pets will provide hours of entertainment come Christmas morning

Jiggly Pets Koala, £14, The Entertainer – buy here

Among this year’s most sought after toys are Squishies – the foam toys that were all the rage in Japan and have since made waves overseas.

The Cats Vs Pickles videogame has been transformed into toy form, with plush characters from this game expected to be a huge hit with kids this Christmas.

Gary predicts that Jiggly Pets will be a big hit. They are animatronic rubber animals made of rubber.

Gary said that there are still some old favorites that could be revived.

He told The Mirror: “Some ranges are always massively popular.

“Barbie has had a big year so far, so has Paw Patrol. And with a Paw Patrol movie on the way, there’s always the potential for an extra boost in demand.”

Gary suggests that you start your Christmas shopping now, even though it may seem far away.

There could be a shortage this Christmas because of delays in shipping due to Brexit.

Gary tells The Mirror: “Already we cannot get the full quantity of containers we need to move our stock compared to last year.

“And we’re still in the summer. Every delay from this point runs the risk of stock not being ­delivered before Christmas.”

You can avoid Christmas Day panic by shopping early.

6 Gary Grant is urging parents to shop early to avoid disappointment Credit: Rex

In other festive news, this savvy shopper revealed the date she started shopping to save her £1,500 this Christmas.

This mum-of-3 is also celebrating Christmas three months earlier than usual

Plus Holly Willoughby panics as parents told to buy kids’ Christmas presents NOW amid toy shortage.