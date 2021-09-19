Nurse, 58, given massive £17.5k payout by insurer after Long Covid battle left her unable to work

A NURSE left unable to work for a year after she suffered long Covid has accepted a “heaven-sent” £17,600 pay-out from her insurer.

Stephanie King, age 58, was a nurse at an agency and worked on the frontlines during the pandemic.

1 Stephanie King was unable to work for almost a year after suffering long Covid

After hurting her leg in 2018, she began paying into income protection insurance.

When she was forced to quit work due to a neurological condition caused by her coronavirus infection she turned to the company.

Stephanie, who lives in Wales near Swansea, was first positive for the virus in March 2020.

She developed long-lasting symptoms including dizziness.

“One of my main problems was a long-term neurological one,” she told the Mirror.

“I had long-term dizziness, very high blood pressure, tinnitus and severe fatigue.

“I couldn’t pick anything up off the floor, and if I tried I’d be feeling nauseous and like I was about to pass out.”

The symptoms began to improve in February 2018, almost 12 months after her initial infection.

After receiving a diagnosis from her GP, she applied for her policy with British Friendly in April 2020.

The policy paid out £`1,600 a month, which went towards her living costs. In total she received £17,600.

Stephanie has been back to full-time work since then.

“One of my friends maxed out her credit card when she got ill, just trying to live,” She shared her thoughts.

“I was overwhelmed by the support I received.

GRIM SYMPTOMS

“A lot of people hadn’t thought of this cover for themselves.

“It sounds silly but as a nurse you honestly don’t think you will be affected by long illness.”

Most people who get Covid within the NHS will feel better in a few days to weeks.

Others may feel sick for longer periods of time. A prolonged illness is a condition that can affect up to 1 million Brits.

Long Covid symptoms include fatigue (shortness of breath), chest pain, heart palpitations, and kidney problems.

It is unknown why some people suffer from Covid symptoms for longer periods of time. This may not be due to the severity or duration of the original illness.

MYSTERY CONDITION

Some experts believe more than a third of those infected go on to feel ill for months afterwards.

Dr Paul Whitaker, a respiratory consultant who set up one of the UK’s first long Covid clinics in Bradford last May, told the i: “The first patients we had got Covid in March last year.

“We’re now 17 months on from when they developed the beginnings of long Covid and a large number of them are still not better.

“This raises questions of are they ever going to get better?

“And what do they do in terms of occupation? A lot of them are getting a hard time from employers now.”