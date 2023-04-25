A 17-year-old rugby player who had been found dead was hailed for his “talent”.

Logan Luker from Tonypandy WalesInquests heard that despite not having a history of mental illness, his mother discovered him after he had committed suicide in November 2021.

2 Logan Luker, aged 17 years old, was found murdered in November of 20211 Credit: Facebook – Penygraig rfc Junior & Youth

In the hearing before the Pontypridd Coroner Court, it was revealed that the boy had a happy upbringing but expressed low moods in the days leading up to his tragic death.

The reason for this was that he still had to find a new job.

The family of the man who played football for him described him as being “a special person” and a “best son” adding that “he gave his heart and spirit” to this game.

Logan commanded the youth rugby team of his local club and was “a gentleman”, according to his friends.

In the family statement, it was stated: “He is our best brother and son. We love him dearly.” He was an honest young man who always tried to smile at everyone.

“Please, please if anyone is struggling – please speak out because we as a family are broken and we wouldn’t want anyone else to go through what we are.”

Logan’s former club Penygraig RFC paid tribute to him by saying: “Our heartfelt and sincere condolences are extended to Logan’s family, his friends and those who have played with him.”

Logan was well liked and a respected rugby player. Everyone who knew him was shocked by the tragic news.

Logan is a talented rugby player. “Logan gave his all to play the sport. “Logan was a very talented player who gave his heart and soul to playing rugby.

The Penygraig RFC won’t be the same. It is evident from the tributes left at the entrance to the club that he held a high regard.

The Coroner Patricia Morgan has returned the verdict of suicide.

She stated that “there was no evidence of third party involvement”, and it is “likely,” that the teenager intended to take his life.

It’s Not Just You In the UK, a suicide occurs every 90 minutes. This disease does not discriminate. It affects everyone, from homeless people to doctors, builders, and footballers. This is the leading cause of death for people younger than 35 years old, and it’s more dangerous than both cancer and auto accidents. Three times more men than women are likely to kill themselves. It’s a taboo rarely discussed, and it threatens to keep on killing unless everyone stops. That is why Central Recorder launched the You’re Not Alone campaign. We can save more lives by providing practical advice to people, raising their awareness and removing the stigma that they face when speaking about mental health. Let’s all vow to ask for help when we need it, and listen out for others… You’re Not Alone. The following organizations can help you or someone you know if you are struggling with mental illness. CALM, www.thecalmzone.net, 0800 585 858

Heads Together www.headstogether.org.uk

Mind, www.mind.org.uk, 0300 123 3393

Papyrus, www.papyrus-uk.org, 0800 068 41 41

Samaritans, www.samaritans.org, 116 123

Movember, www.uk.movember.com

Anxiety UK www.anxietyuk.org.uk, 03444 775 774 Monday-Friday 9.30am-10pm, Saturday/Sunday 10am-8pm

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please call the Samaritans for free on 116123.