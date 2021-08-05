The Suicide Squad 2 Watch Online Free | 2021 DC Movie

While the fans of superhero movies were waiting for another Marvel’s marvel, James Gunn brought to the fans, the most outrageous, ultraviolent superhero movie. Ushered with serious themes like Western Imperialism, American foreign policy, and government deception, The Suicide Squad blew up the minds of everybody who saw it.

One can say that this movie has opened a whole new arena for the superhero movie makers to explore by intertwining the superhero genre with hilarious, gory bonkers. It was surely a redemption for the makers as well as the audience.

The Suicide Squad was the sequel of Suicide Squad that had released in 2016. Being the tenth film of DC Extended Universe, it had an ensemble cast that included Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Peter Capaldi.

How To Watch The Suicide Squad Online?

Suicide Squad had released theatrically in the United Kingdom on July 30, 2021. And guys cheer up now as this fantastic movie has been released today in the USA and you can watch it by just heading towards a movie theatre. The HBO subscribers need to be joyous as well since the movie will premiere at 7 p.m. ET today on the platform and it will be streaming there for a month.

The Suicide Squad: Plot Premise

As per the official synopsis, supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and some other nutty cons from Belle Reve prison join the super-shady Task Force X after being left at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

