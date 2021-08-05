“Joyful Mystery” Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam Watch Online Free | 2021 Malayalam Movie

Bringing you along an emotional journey of real-life issues that two people in an adult relationship face, the 2021 Malayalam movie ‘Joyful Mystery’, promises to bring you through a spiritual ride, quite literally. The movie that was released way back in November 2020 is now available to watch online.

The story circulates around an intriguing couple that comprises a small-time actor, Jitin, and Maria, an entertainment journalist. As passion takes them away, the discrete couple soon realizes that not only are they in the middle of a wobbly relationship but also blessed with a baby that could change their whole life.

The most interesting fact is that it was a one-of-a-king experiment in the Malayalam film industry where the entire movie was filmed in a single shot within 85 minutes. As insane as it sounds, ‘Joyful Mystery’ was meticulously careful in making sure that viewers do not find this experiment a disaster while also being glued to the mainstream storyline.

Starring Rima Kallingal and Jitin Puthenchery, ‘Joyful Mystery’ is a heartfelt piece of work that certainly deserves appreciation. The Malayalam romance drama movie is now available to stream online and let us take a glance at how you can also watch it for FREE.

Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam Watch online Free

Following the movie’s theatrical release in February 2021, ‘Joyful Mystery’ was available to stream on OTT platforms from July 2021 onwards. Though the movie was released on OTT platforms like Neestream, viewers would find it comforting to know that you can also watch ‘Joyful Mystery’ on Apple TV+.

How to watch ‘Joyful Mystery’ online for FREE on Apple TV+?

Though Apple TV+ is available only to those who have an active monthly subscription, the platform also offers free trial services allowing customers to watch movies and shows without any cost. Another piece of exciting news is that any customer who buys an Apple device enjoys a complimentary 3-month free version of Apple TV+ membership. Here’s how to avail the free trial version:

Visit the Apple TV+ portal at https://www.apple.com/in/apple-tv-plus/. Scroll to the free trial section where you can view the three available membership plans. Select one of the suitable plans and click on the ‘Try it free’ button below. A pop-up window will appear where you can enter your Apple ID to continue. For those who do not have their own Apple ID, select the ‘Create Apple ID’ option. You will be automatically logged in to your free trial account where you can watch ‘Joyful Mystery’ and various other movies online for FREE.

Do note that you need to make monthly bill payments after your free trial period gets over. If you wish to cancel your subscription past the free trial period, you can simply visit your account profile and cancel your membership.