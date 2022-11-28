The star-studded US Tour of Princess Kate and William, including Billie Eilish and Rami Malek — but not Meghan or Harry

The Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony will feature a spectacular line-up led by SINGER Billie Eilish.

William and Kate are traveling to the USA on Wednesday with a number of engagements.

5 This week the Prince of Wales and Princess Diana will visit the US. Credit to AP

5 Billie Eilish leads a star-studded line-up at William’s Earthshot Prize ceremony awards ceremony Credit: PA

They are making their first international trip of three days since being made Prince and Princess.

It ends at the MGM Music Hall, December 2, for the Earthshot dance. One insider described it as Wills. “Super Bowl” moment.

Eilish will headline the show, with further performances from Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and Beyoncé proteges Chloe x Halle.

Rami Malek (who played Freddie Mercury’s biopic Bohemian Rhapsody) and Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara present the awards. Sir David Attenborough, a broadcaster, will also voice the opening.

However, two Statesiders won’t be there – it was only days ago that the East Coast hosted the event.

Prince Harry and Meghan markle attend Rippleof Hope gala in New York to accept an award. “structural racism” The Royal Family

The Duke and Duchess Sussex were accused by an unnamed monarch of raising money. “concerns” They aren’t expected to go with William and Kate on Earthshot because of Archie’s dark skin.

According to sources, Wills considers Earthshot his global environmental competition as part of an increasing number. “global leadership” He won’t play a role in the future. “distracted” California-based couple.

“The prize has become the prince’s Super Bowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet’s future,” One said.

One other person told The Telegraph: “The Palace team are highly cognizant of Meghan and Harry, but equally, they’re not scared of their shadows on this.”

William and Kate will be attending a special event in Boston with Michelle Wu, the Mayor of Boston.

Kate will also visit the Centre on the Developing Child at Harvard University, which works with her Centre for Early Childhood.

Caroline Kennedy, Caroline Kennedy’s former daughter will accompany her husband while she visits the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

According to some, the prince and princess will be together. “hugely excited” They were openly candid about their engagements, and consider it a pivotal moment in their journeys as senior royals.

5 Rami Malek (actor) will receive an award at Boston’s bash Credit: Getty

5 Opening ceremony: Sir David Attenborough, the voice of this show. Credit: Getty