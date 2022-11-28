After being pulled out to sea by a freak wave, a 36-year old tourist was struck and killed while trying to take a picture on Italy’s coast.

TOURIST DIED from drowning after she was pulled out of the water by a huge wave as she tried to capture a photograph on the Italian coast.

Ines Gomila (36), was in Amalfi with Sebastian Queiroz (52).

4 Sebastian poses with Ines Newsflash credit

4 They were on vacation on the Amalfi Coast. Newsflash Credit

4 Ines was carried away by an enormous wave Newsflash Credit

When they tried to capture a photograph during a storm, both of them were carried out to sea.

According to Argentinian media reports, the tragic incident occurred in the early morning of November 23rd when the pair were going down one the Furore fjord coves.

While they were in Furore near Naples, the couple was swept into the ocean by a massive wave.

Locals saw the situation and tried to assist them with a rope.

Sebastian was able to hold onto some rocks, and was eventually rescued.

He was then taken to Castiglione di Ravello.

Recalling the horror moment he told Telenoche: “First I took a photo of her, then she took one of me, and then we placed ourselves to take a selfie.

“And it came like a wave, and it struck us. And it threw.

We didn’t anticipate a tsunami of this magnitude to hit our shores. ”

When he spoke of his deceased wife, he stated that she “is now with God.”

“At this moment I feel her next to me, I know that she is here and she accompanies me with her. He said that she was fine and happy.

According to reports, the couple from Cordoba (Argentina) loved traveling and had previously visited Italy.

According to local officials, the region was severely affected by recent flooding. “In Minori, the sea swallowed the pier, lifting the iron bars and dragging a large amount of logs and debris of all kinds onto the beach and the promenade: the mayor ordered the promenade closed and cordoned off the entire area.”

It was reported by the Italian authorities that many schools in the vicinity were shut down and it is now the beginning of the school year. “the sea tends to be very rough or heavy with storm surges along the coasts.”