The Secret Service ‘used to call Melania Trump Rapunzel because she never left the White House’

Rapunzel, Rapunzel, would you please come out of your tower?

Melania Trump, the former first lady of the United States, was dubbed “Rapunzel” by secret service members because she allegedly rarely left “her tower, aka the White House residence,” according to a new book written by her former chief of staff.

Stephanie Grisham, the former White House Press Secretary, claimed in her upcoming October 5 memoir, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, that the former first lady mostly remained in the executive mansion with her son, Barron, or with her parents.

Melania was also reportedly into making photo albums.

In an excerpt of the book, Grisham noted that the photo albums being worked on were one of Melania’s “two children.”

The former first lady was determined to get the perfect angles and shots for the photos.

Grisham also said that Melania once spent roughly two hours recreating a ribbon-cutting ceremony to get a perfect photo and that in the midst of the Insurrection of Capitol Hill on January 6, Melania was snapping pictures of a rug.

According to the book, secret service agents were looking forward to working with the former first lady and even requested to be on her squad to give them some more time to spend with their families.

The bombshell book also has other anecdotes of Melania’s marriage to former President Donald Trump. While the allegations about the affair with Stormy Daniels emerged to bother her husband, Melania appeared on the arm of a “handsome military aide” who was picked by Grisham, who noted that the first lady needed assistance because the Capitol building floors were slippery.

“I laughed to myself because I’d seen the woman navigate dirt roads in her heels,” Grisham said.

On another occasion, Grisham had drafted up a tweet for Melania to request privacy as she wanted to focus on being a mother, wife and first lady.

Melania ended up reportedly telling Grisham to take out the word “wife” from the tweet.

indy100 has reached out to the Trumps’ office for comment.