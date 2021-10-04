Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan Reimagines Dylan, Neil Young, More

Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan and Soulsavers have announced their latest collaborative album, Imposter, scheduled for release on November 12th via Columbia Records.

The 12-track album features a dozen reimagined recordings of original songs from Bob Dylan, PJ Harvey, Charlie Chaplin, Neil Young, and more. The first single, a new take on Cat Power’s “Metal Heart,” will be released on October 8th.

“When I listen to other people’s voices and songs — more the way they sing them and interpret the words— I feel at home,” Gahan shared in a statement. “I identify with it. It comforts me more than anything else. There’s not one performer on the record who I haven’t been moved by. I know we made something special, and I hope other people feel that and it takes them on a little kind of trip — especially people who love music and have for years.”

Gahan and Soulsavers last collaborated on the 2015 album Angels & Ghosts, which marked their second full-length project together following 2012’s The Light the Dead See.

The recording process for Imposter differed from the creation of those albums in that it was recorded live at Malibu, California’s Shangri-La recording studio as a 10-piece band rather than crafted from recording files shared between both parties.

Imposter Tracklist



1. The Dark End of the Street

2. Strange Religion

3. Lilac Wine

4. I Held My Baby Last Night

5. A Man Needs a Maid

6. Metal Heart

7. Shut Me Down

8. Where My Love Lies Asleep

9. Smile

10. The Desperate Kingdom of Love

11. Not Dark Yet

12. Always On My Mind