The Season Finale for Growing Up Chrisley is coming to Finale!!!

Unfortunately, the Season Finale for Growing Up Chrisley is coming up. Savannah Chrisley posts a teaser trailer to her Instagram. Keep reading for more information.

Season 3 Finale for Growing Up Chrisley

The Season Finale for Growing Up Chrisley is this Thursday (September 30). Savannah gives us a glimpse of what we can expect. It looks like Christmas is on its way early this year, according to the trailer.

Chase Chrisley declares that he loves Christmas in the trailer. Todd’s middle son also shares an intimate detail about his relationship with Emmy Medders. “Emmy thinks when I dress up as Santa, it’s super sexy,” Chase.

Savannah rolls her eyes and makes an uncontrollable gagging sound. All Chase says in response is “mmhmm.” Then, Savannah elaborates with, “Makes me wanna puke.”





Sadly, as fans now know. Emmy Medders is no longer with Chase Chrisley. Earlier this year, there was speculation that the young couple wasn’t together because they unfollowed each other on Instagram. They made occasional posts that encouraged people to believe that they were OK. Shortly before the premiere of Season 3 of Growing Up Chrisley, Chase confirms that he and Emmy aren’t together anymore.

A Chrisley Christmas

Next, the video shows what looks like a Chrisley Christmas get-together. Everyone seems to explode with laughter when Nanny Faye puts her face in the hole of an elf cut out and proclaims that she’s been naughty.

In the comment section of the post, fans can’t believe that it is the season’s final time again. Just two days ago the Chrisley Knows Best YouTube shares a video that shows Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles agreeing to work on their relationship. Additionally, the Sassy by Savannah creator confirms her relationship status to the media in August. Fans still want to know more details about the Chrisley children.

How do you feel about Thursday being the Season Finale for Growing Up Chrisley? Are you hopeful for a fourth season of Growing Up Chrisley?