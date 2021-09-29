Bill Hudson Disowned Kate and Oliver Following Father’s Day Post on Instagram in 2015

Legendary musician Bill Hudson and his children Kate and Oliver Hudson have shared an estranged relationship that reached its peak in 2015, leading to the singer declaring that he had disowned his kids.

Famous actress Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver Hudson grew to cherish their mother’s partner Kurt Russell as their dad and never waste any time in paying tribute to him.

Kurt Russell and Kate’s mom, Goldie Hawn, have been together for more than three decades, and although they decided against working down the aisle, they have been amazing parents to each other’s kids and remain one of the most unique celebrities couples.

The relationship between Hawns’ children from her marriage to singer Bill Hudson and Russell has often left the older Hudson in pain, and in 2015, the iconic singer took the bold step of cutting them off from his life. Here is what happened.

THE FATHER’S DAY DISS

In 2015, on Father’s Day, in what was a clear dig aimed at their dad, Oliver shared an Instagram post where he wished himself and his younger sister, Kate, a “happy abandonment day.”

Clearly, the post was made in reference to being abandoned by their biological father, Bill. He made the post alongside a throwback picture of Bill, himself, and Kate. Kate then paid tribute to Russell on her Instagram page, calling him “dad” and thanking him for being their dad.

Bill and Oliver’s mom, Hawn, tied the knot in 1976, and after four years together, the former couple divorced in 1980. But since their childhood, Hawn raised her kids with Russell by her side.

Both Kate and Oliver have praised Russell for being an available parent. However, in 2002, she slammed her father, Bill, for not being there throughout their childhood or even putting a call through to them during their birthdays.

BILL REACTS

Reacting to Oliver’s post, a clearly hurt Bill noted that he no longer recognized Oliver and Kate as his children. The 71-year-old reportedly claimed that they were dead to him.

The father of five revealed that he would focus his attention on his remaining three children and would no longer see his children from his marriage to Hawn as a part of his family.

He claimed that Oliver’s post was a vicious and malicious attack on him, and he did not consider him as his son. He went to urge both Kate and Oliver to change their last names.

Although Kate and Oliver are still alive, Bill noted that he was mourning their loss. The singer claimed his children with Hawn had been poisoned against him by their mother as he tried several times to be a part of their lives but was prevented.

Bill reportedly said that the bad blood between him and his children was stirred by Hawn when Kate and Oliver were still kids. He explained that Hawn deliberately wanted him out and tried to create a picture of a perfect life with her boyfriend, Russell.

The “Hudson Brothers” star remarked that Hawn often gave interviews where she claimed her kids had grown fond of her boyfriend and called him dad, whereas she described him as an absent father.

Chances of reconciliation between Bill and his oldest children appear slim as they have both embraced Russell as their dad, and Bill has decided that he has no plans of seeing them again.

Bill admitted that his family saga, which has spanned several decades, is more complicated than fans could imagine. Bill and Hawn have been drawn into several public dramas over his role as a father to his children.

The father of five noted that after his split from Hawn, they had no problems until Russell arrived, and Hawn decided to paint a story of him as a deadbeat dad, which was easily carried by the Hollywood media.

When he confronted Hawn, Bill said she claimed painting him as an absent dad was a far better story, and despite his many attempts to be a part of his children’s lives, they kept drifting from him.

Bill confessed that seeing Oliver’s post was like a dagger to his heart. He explained that when his kids were younger, Hawn asked them to call Russell “dad.” He had never been okay with that arrangement and continues to find it painful.

Kate has also accused Bill of not knowing a thing about her and never attempting to build a relationship, but the singer maintained a dignified silence for years but later opened up.

Bill wrote a book titled “2 Versions: The Other Side of Fame and Family,” where he opened up on the fierce battle in his family and, among other things, called Kate a spoiled brat.

MEETING HAWN

At the time Bill and Hawn met in the 70s, both stars were at the peak of their careers. Hawn was one of the highest-paid in the industry and Bill’s career was soaring; he even had a show of his own.

The estranged couple met in the first-class cabin of a New York to LA flight in 1975, and the attraction was mutual and intense. He claimed that they had an incredible sex life in their years together.

After their wedding in 1996, the pair welcomed their son Oliver, and a few years later, Kate joined the family, but things turned sour in 1980 when the couple announced their split.

Bill claimed Hawn’s free spirit was the primary source of their split as she wanted an open relationship. He claimed she was having an affair, and he wanted a traditional kind of marriage.

Things went downhill too and seeing their kids became a more difficult task for Bill. During their custody battle, she told him that it was all about the money and power, and since then, he has remained estranged from Kate and Oliver.

OLIVER PRAISES RUSSELL

While Bill is hurt about being left out, Oliver is clearly having a good time with his family, which includes Hawn and Russell. He claimed the longtime couple are amazing grandparents and get along with his kids.

Oliver has often talked about his childhood with love and joy, noting he enjoyed having a father figure like Russell in his life. Russell and Hawn’s family remains one of Hollywood’s most blended families.