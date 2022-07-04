The Season 6 Teaser for Better Call Saul Reveals a Significant Return in the Final Episodes

The second half Better Call SaulIn just a few days,’s final season will return and a new sneak preview teases a significant return of the show’s main character to Nebraska. In a new preview from AMC ahead of the July 11 premiere, the fate of Jimmy McGill — also known as Saul Goodman and later known as Gene of Cinnabon (played by Bob Odenkirk) — will be revealed as suggested in the 35-second black-and-white snippet.

This teaser shows the black and white sequence. It is often associated to the flash-forwards. Breaking BadA voice can be heard saying that lawyer has done a lot. “I know who you are. You know who are you,”This is a sign that things are about to get serious. The sixth and final season will be aired on Better Call Saul did not begin with the usual black-and-white sequence highlighting Gene’s present time, the new teaser for the second half of the last episodes points to an intense confrontation with Jeff, a mysterious cab driver who encountered Saul in Season 5. Saul is determined to protect his identity so the ex-attorney now managing the Cinnabon in Omaha clearly has something in store for him.

The teaser may confuse viewers as the driver isn’t played by the same actor. However, Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston (Broadcasting Bad) and Aaron Paul will be reprising their roles in the final episodes. In April, it was confirmed that Cranston and Paul would be returning for the final season of Better Call Saul. Peter Gould was the co-creator. Variety the pair will make appearances but refused to give specifics.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah,”During the event, Gould spoke. “How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”

Better Call Saul Season 6 airs Monday night on AMC at 9:00 p.m. ET. All episodes Better Call Saul AMC+ and Netflix are both available for streaming.