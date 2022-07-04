According to The Former Real Housewives Star, Wendy Williams Beef Led NeNe Leakes to Lose an Entire TV Series

Wendy Williams, a talk show host, and NeNe Leakes, a reality star were once good friends. They would even make appearances on each other’s shows – i.e. Williams’ now-defunct namesake on daytime TV and Leakes’ former broadcast home, The Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, the two have very different career situations nowadays, and that’s not the only thing that’s changed. A wild and unexpected breakup ended their friendship. According to Leakes’s account, she lost an entire series of TV shows due to the beef.

NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams’ Friendship Is Supposedly Over

It seems that the 2014 incident involving a Birkin bag costing over $100 led to the bad blood between them. NeNe Leekes was famous for jumping on the growing trend. “deface”The purse is graffitied on (so basically it means that it was graffitied). Her final result is still available online InstagramAnd one of the scrawled phrases seemed to be a pointed shot directed at Wendy Williams. We’ll get to that later. You can see the full post here.

Reporting by Page Six at the time, the host made a shady remark on her talk show that her supposed friend couldn’t afford to deface such an expensive item. The Real HousewivesStar then hit back later that she was the “lowest of the low”For “spewing hate.”Interestingly, she noted that there was talk in the streets about her alleged involvement in a gang. “slept with” Williams’ then-husband perhaps played into the host’s commentary (the bag makes mention of closing one’s legs to “married men”), but the reality star was definite about the affair rumors being untrue.

NeNe, 54, raised the matter with Debmar–Mercury in her early talks. Wendy Williams ShowTo headline her own talk-show alongside Tom Arnold, Namely, she’d written about Williams: “you’re scared I will take your place (I know you have heard! Ummhmm win wink) BE SCARED!”

NeNe Leakes sheds light on how she lost out on TV gigs

It was thought that this egotism was the reason the NeNe-Leakes-led show didn’t happen. After all, with Wendy Williams being Debmar-Mercury’s biggest moneymaker for years, throwing darts at her didn’t seem wise. Leakes, however, believes it was one of her less innocent Birkin bag return stories from the past which was the final nail in her potent project. She shared the following: Page Six recently:

I replied by saying, ‘Now, Wendell, I have four Birkin bags, and I can do the same. Wendy didn’It is not what you like. Debmar-Mercury ended all communications with me and pulled the deal. Our deal went dead.

Tom Arnold for his part attested to this assertion. outlet that Debmar-Mercury wanted his and NeNe Leakes’ endeavor to air in the time slot right after Wendy Williams Show. The purse crisis caused the plans to collapse. Arnold, a former star RoseanneAccording to some reports, he spoke with a Debmar–Mercury producer to discuss the reasons behind the decision. He allegedly told him:

She called me back and said: ‘I got some bad news. We can’t do the show.’ And I said, ‘Why?’She said: ‘Because NeNe made fun of Wendy Williams’ purse.’ And I go, ‘Who would care about somebody making fun of their purse?’The producer added, ‘Black women care.’She explained that it was very personal. It was an important deal. She said: ‘Wendy has the No. 1 show. What if Roseanne [Barr was put in the same position]?’I go. ‘Yeah, I guess she probably would get upset about somebody saying something about her purse.’

He stated that RHOAAlum was “unrepentant”Wendy Williams may have been feeling for her, however she also saw the situation from her perspective. “competitive”With her former bosom buddy. Tom Arnold believes it’s understandable that the show was cancelled. “the best way to get rid of your competition is to fire them.”Arnold is however “absolutely”If given another chance, he would still be willing to continue the original TV show with his collaborator.

What are the Latest Controversies for Wendy Williams and NeNe Leekes?

Irony of ironies: Wendy Williams has lost her TV show in the years that have passed since this feud began. Debmar-Mercury pulled out the plug. Wendy Williams ShowIn February, after months of guest hosts substituting for her namesake as she suffered from ongoing health problems, the show was relaunched. Sherri Shepherd, the company’s self-titled talk show host, was to take over the time slot. Shepherd will air her new show later in the year. Her now ex-husband considered the altering of the guard, which included Williams only in the tribute video finale, as a bad idea.

Ironically, NeNe Leakes still has controversial beef with her ex friend and networks. The former host was seen on Live Streaming: See What Happens back in 2020, where she again shaded Leakes’ finances, the ex-Real HousewivesStar spoke her mind, but Cohen and Bravo were primarily accused of racism. Leakes made hints that she wanted to return to the Bravo network, but it seemed like the drama had ended for a while. RHOAAnother season. In April, Bravo and other producers were sued by her for discriminatory practices she witnessed on the reality show. (She’s also being accused of having affairs with married men, this time by her boyfriend’s spouse.

According to some reports, the Bravo lawsuit may be resolved sooner than expected. However, it’s not looking like the feud between NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams will be similarly repaired so easily or so soon.