The Scary Reason Britney Spears Lost The Use Of Her Lower Body

On February 10, Britney Spears detailed her horrific experience at a treatment center, claiming she was forced to stay there for four months in 2019, and that she suffered from near paralysis after being confined to a chair for eight hours. In a now-deleted screenshot posted by BuzzFeed News, Britney admitted she has depression, and noted how grateful she is to treat it on her own terms, recalling a time she was held at a treatment center “against her will.”

Britney disclosed that she wasn’t given a timeline for when she could go home after she was admitted. “I felt like [the stay] stunted my growth,” Britney said. She then dropped a bombshell, saying she “could only use [her] upper body because I had to sit in a chair for eight hours a day.” Britney said she questioned the treatment and likened it to what cancer patients had to face, calling the experience “demoralizing.”

“I wanted to kick and scream all of it but my family sat back and acted if I was not a big deal,” Britney added. “The most damage that was done to me is the sick psychology of my own family convincing me that I was OK with what they did.”

This isn’t the first time Britney has called her family out, having previously called younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears “scum” for making up lies to sell her memoir and abandoning her during her time of need (via Page Six).