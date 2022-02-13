Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Drew Sidora On How She Feels About Returning To The Show For Season 14

The forthcoming fourteenth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is already going to look drastically different from what fans saw in the past 10 years. This is thanks to longtime alums Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams both making their exits last year. (Bailey is now a cast member on Celebrity Big Brother, while Williams has been headlining her own Bravo spinoff with her controversial new fiancé.) A line-up of familiar and fresh faces are taking the reins now, including Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield and Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross. Sidora, in particular, has spoken out about her feelings in returning to the show once again.

Technically, Drew Sidora (of The CW/BET/Paramount+’s The Game notoriety) has already outpaced Living Single’s Kim Fields with a sophomore Bravo season now under her belt. The actress, however, is apparently at the mercy of seasoned vets merging with the feisty new blood in Season 14 – and it doesn’t sound pretty. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum teased:

In some ways, I know a little more. I’m building a little more relationships with those individuals — certain ones — so I’ll say I know a little more in some areas and a lot of things, it’s f’ed up. It’s worse than I ever could have imagined. It’s below the belt and yeah, it’s gone to some places I didn’t and I wasn’t prepared for.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has notoriously gone to places that fans, too, never anticipated. For instnce, Kandi Burruss was once accused of plotting to date rape Porsha Williams, while former castmate Kim Zolciak had accused NeNe Leakes of trying to “choke her out” off-camera. (Even Andy Cohen has been a target of shade stemming from the series.) So how much worse could it get than that, Drew Sidora? She implied to the outlet in very hush-hush tones that Season 14 in fact upped the drama, saying:

That is spicy. I will tell you that. It is going to be very spicy, so stay tuned.

Last fans saw in Season 13, Drew Sidora was at the front and center of most of the drama already. There were the arguments with her husband about his disappearances to Tampa and her ex showing up for visitations with their son. Then there was the confusing sexual narrative surrounding a “prophet” from her church and one of the friends of the show, LaToya Ali. And of course, fans can’t forget the infamous bachelorette party for Cynthia Bailey, which reportedly led to more than one hookup between co-stars on the night in question.

Speculation has since run rampant that the post-Strippergate RHOA cast are even more at odds filming Season 14. Eagle-eyed fans quickly noted that Drew Sidora was missing from cast photos posted on Kandi Burruss’ Instagram. And Andy Cohen, true to form, only added fuel to the fire when he remarked to ET how he didn’t want to “give anything away” but he was “very excited” about the reunion taping.

As if the Real Housewives franchise needed to hook me in further. Just Drew Sidora claiming that something is seriously “f’ed up” should be indication enough that chaos is afoot — again.