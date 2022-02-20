The Salad Jennifer Aniston Ate Every Day For A Decade Is Going Viral

In 2010, Jennifer Aniston’s “Friends” co-star Courteney Cox made a surprising culinary revelation to the Los Angeles Times: She, Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow ate the same Cobb salad for lunch “every single day for 10 years.” The classic dish was created in 1937 by Los Angeles restaurant owner Bob Cobb, according to The Wall Street Journal, and it usually consists of chicken, greens, bacon, hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, avocados, and cheese. However, Cox recalled that Aniston’s variation was “doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don’t know what.”

Aniston shared an updated version of her favorite salad recipe on Living Proof’s Instagram page in 2015, per Shape. It had “cooked bulgur for a base, with diced cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, garbanzo beans, crumbled feta cheese, and chopped pistachios.” This version has gone viral on Instagram and TikTok, where user themodernnonna taste-tested the dish. Her verdict? It “needed lemon juice, olive oil, and salt.”

After so many years of munching on salad, you would think Aniston would be sick of it, but the woman behind Rachel Green is still all about the greens. In 2016, she told Yahoo! Food that one item she makes sure to keep stocked in her fridge is “a big head of butter lettuce.” Her love of veggies even made it into an episode of “Friends” — fans might remember the one where Rachel ordered a side salad “on the side of” her glass of water at an expensive restaurant.