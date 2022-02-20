Where Is The King’s Man Streaming? How to Watch the Prequel

Famous names — both historically and cast-wise — abound in the early 1900s set prequel “The King’s Man.” Adapted from the popular comic book series “Kingsman: The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, the film is an R-rated prequel to the two previous “Kingsman” films, 2014’s “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and 2017’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

Set in the early twentieth century, the film draws some parallels to Marvel’s Avengers, as a group of good guys gather to diffuse evil schemes of an opposing tyrant group.

Where Is “The King’s Man” Streaming?

“The King’s Man” was originally released exclusively in theaters on Dec. 22, but as of Feb. 18 is currently streaming on both Hulu and HBO Max.

Is “The King’s Man” Still in Theaters?

No, the film is no longer playing in theaters, but you can buy “The King’s Man” on Digital and the film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 22.

What Is “The King’s Man” About?

20th Century Studios

The film follows the start of a pioneering independent intelligence agency, and is a prequel to the “Kingsman” movies. One man, Orlando Oxford, competes with multiple villains scheming to end the world and wipe out most of the population. Oxford gathers a squad of sorts to fight back, and this squad becomes known as the “Kingsman,” or a secret service. Some of history’s most evil legends team up to take over the world, including assassin Gavrilo Princip, who was responsible for starting World War I, superspy Mata Hari and Rasputin himself.

Who Is in “The King’s Man” Cast?

Ralph Fiennes stars as Orlando Oxford. Oxford’s right-hand man Conrad is played by Harris Dickinson. Joel Basman brings Gavrilo Princip to life, as Valerie Pachner does with Mata Hari and Rhys Ifans with Gregori Rasputin. Other stars include Djimon Hounsou as Shola, Gemma Arterton as Polly and Alexandra Maria Lara as Emily Oxford.

How Long Is “The King’s Man?”

“The King’s Man” running time is 2 hours and 11 minutes.

Are the Other “Kingsman” Movies Streaming?

No, “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” are not currently streaming.

Will There Be More “Kingsman” Movies?

That’s the plan. Director Matthew Vaughn hopes to be shooting a proper sequel to “The Golden Circle” starring Taron Egerton and Colin Firth by the end of 2022, and even wants to make more prequel films. “If people like this one, I think, that’d be fascinating to go through every decade – the history of espionage, how it changed,” Vaughn told in December. “I’ll be sort of fast forwarding as quickly as I can to get into the 60s to start doing the Cold War.”