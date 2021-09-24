The Reason Tucker Carlson Might Be In Hot Water With Rupert Murdoch

As the Intelligencer summarized in their September report, Tucker Carlson’s rant drew enough concern from the Anti-Defamation League and others that they drafted and sent a statement to Fox News executives, demanding Carlson be fired by the network. Their main tenet centered on the idea of “replacement theory,” a white supremacist viewpoint which claims the immigration of non-white (and sometimes non-Christian) marginalized groups are designed to replace white people, and will drive them to extinction (via the ADL).

Murdoch wrote back to the group in defense of Carlson. “Concerning the segment of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ on April 8th, however, we respectfully disagree,” Murdoch wrote. “A full review of the guest interview indicates that Mr. Carlson decried and rejected replacement theory. As Mr. Carlson himself stated during the guest interview: ‘White replacement theory? No, no, this is a voting rights question.'”

Murdoch’s argument in Carlson’s favor was completely undermined by the comments of the political commentator. As the Intelligencer noted, Carlson overtly claimed that President Joe Biden aims to “change the racial mix of the country” through his policies, later adding calling this, by name, “the great replacement” and invoked the racist pseudo-science of “eugenics.” As of the time of this writing, Murdoch has not publicly said anything regarding Carlson’s unwieldy monologue.