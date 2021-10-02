The real reason that not everyone can donate bonemarrow

By Tom O'Brien
A person who wants to donate bone-marrow must have a look at their past and present medical conditions. This will determine if they are able to donate. Patients with hip or back injuries or other conditions cannot donate bone marrow. However, they can donate peripheral blood cells. Because of the potential for a negative reaction to bone marrow transplants (per), women cannot donate bone marrow while pregnant. Gift of Life Marrow Registry

HIV/AIDS, severe liver or kidney disease, severe arthritic conditions and asthma can all prevent someone from donating bone marrow. Persons with serious illnesses such as the flu or cold will not be permitted to donate until they feel better. Some medications may also make it impossible to donate. For their safety, some people may be prohibited from donating if they are underweight or overweight. National Marrow Donor Program

