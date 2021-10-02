Daniel Craig gets a Walk of Fame Star before the ‘No Time to Die’ Release

The U.S. will soon release the following: “No Time to Die,”Daniel Craig will be honored by a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

In a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. PDT, the star will be presented to the 007 actor. He will become the 2,704th star to be added to the Walk of Fame and fourth James Bond actor in the list after Roger Moore, David Niven and Pierce Brosnan. Barry Nelson was also a Bond actor in a TV film and earned a star throughout his career. Craig’s star will be placed next to Moore’s, located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard.

Rami Malek plays Lyutsifer Saffin, the villain in the upcoming film “No Time to Die,” Craig’s fifth and final outing as Bond, will speak at the Walk of Fame ceremony. As guest speakers, Bond franchise producers Michael G. Wilson (Bob Broccoli) will also be present. Nicole Mihalka (Hollywood Chamber of Commerce chair) will host the Walk of Fame event.

“Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films. We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore. Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard,”Ana Martinez, the producer of Hollywood Walk of Fame, released a statement.

Neben seinen Bond-roles in the past, he also appeared in “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall”And “Spectre,” Craig received a Golden Globe nomination for Rian Johnson’s whodunnit mystery “Knives Out,”Which is receiving the franchise treatment by Netflix, and starred “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” “Logan Lucky,” “Munich,” “Road to Perdition,” “Enduring Love,” “The Mother”More.

Craig has a post-Bond career that includes bringing about “Macbeth”He will be returning to Broadway in the spring. He’ll play the lead role with Ruth Negga as his Lady Macbeth.

Variety is a media partner of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.