The Real Reason Simone Biles Said She Should Have Quit Gymnastics Long Ago

In addition to feeling the lasting emotional toll, Simone Biles recently testified in the Senate against US Gymnastics and Larry Nassar about the former gymnastics team doctor’s sexual abuse case, which first came to light in 2018, according to Vox.

“As the lone competitor in the recent Tokyo Games who was a survivor of this horror, I can assure you the impacts of this man’s abuse are not ever over or forgotten,” Biles said in her Senate testimony. “The announcement in the Spring of 2020 that the Tokyo Games were to be postponed for a year meant I would be going to the gym, to training, to therapy, living daily among the reminders of this story for another 365 days.”

After a day of speaking in trial, Biles shared more about the effects of it during her New York Magazine profile. “Before we entered the room, I was in the back literally bawling my eyes out. And then, of course, you have to pull yourself together and go out there, be strong for just that moment,” she said.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN’s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).