Economic Stimulus is Expected in September

PEOPLE in California earning less than $75,000 can expect to receive a $600 check in the coming weeks as calls for more payments mount.

According to state authorities in California, approximately two million people will receive the second round of economic stimulus, which includes direct deposits as well as paper checks, sometime around September.

There are also growing calls for cash to be sent to families across the country. A popular petition is still calling for $2000 checks for every American and has almost 3million signatures.“Moving forward Congress needs to make recurring checks automatic if certain triggers are met,” is the text of the petition.

“No more waiting around for our government to send the help we need. Sign to join our movement to get recurring checks to the people.”