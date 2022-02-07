The Real Reason Eric Dane Barely Ever Watched Grey’s Anatomy

Eric Dane has built a successful television career, largely thanks to his portrayal of Dr. Mark Sloan on “Grey’s Anatomy,” but that doesn’t mean he was on his couch every Thursday evening waiting for the latest episode to come on. In fact, Dane claimed he “never watched it” in an interview with Extra TV on January 19. Why? He didn’t feel like he needed to. “Well, I was there when it happened,” Dane said. The “Euphoria” star emphasized his preference wasn’t a dismissal of the show. “It’s very well done, and very well-written. You know, that’s probably why people are still watching it,” he added.

In 2017, Dane admitted to seeing a big total of three episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” when he still worked on it and expanded a bit more on why he avoided it. “I’m not a big watcher of myself,” he said on the BUILD Series. Dane, however, had a different approach with “The Last Ship,” but that’s because he had a more active behind-the-scenes role as a producer. He still didn’t like it, though. “You start looking at things you shouldn’t be looking at that have nothing to do, really, with anything of importance,” he said.

Dane may not have seen his 2021 reprisal of McSteamy, but fans everywhere certainly have. Unfortunately, they shouldn’t expect another guest appearance anytime soon. “Mark Sloan is currently working on a show called ‘Euphoria,'” he told Extra TV.