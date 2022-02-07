Could Law And Order Vet Jesse L. Martin Return For The Revival? Here’s What He Says

The highly anticipated Law & Order revival is just weeks away and, with several OGs returning, the sense of nostalgia is strong. Season 21 of the show will feature numerous familiar faces like Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson, who will appear alongside a fresh-faced cast. Of course, there are those who’ve yet to be officially be confirmed for the show, like franchise veteran Jesse L. Martin, who is now sharing his thoughts on the possibility of re-entering the fold.

Jesse L. Martin, who portrayed NYPD Detective Ed Green from Seasons 10 to18, recently appeared on The Talk. With revival buzz all around, the actor was inevitably asked about whether he could potentially step back into the shoes of his beloved character and, apparently, he’s as hopeful as everyone else:

I couldn’t possibly say, but I certainly hope so. There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will. … Yes, maybe.

While it doesn’t seem like the actor has been locked down for Law & Order as of right now, it’s great to hear that he’s all for a return. And of course, it would be nice to have some of those loose ends tied up. His Ed Green was involved in a shooting towards the end of Season 18 and, although the charges against him were dropped, he ultimately decided to leave the squad.

It would be interesting to see what Green has been up to since his departure and to learn if he’s kept in touch with any of his former colleagues and partners. In real-life, Jesse L. Martin has been busy playing Captain Joe West on The CW’s The Flash, so it could be a bit challenging for him to return for the revamp, even if it’s just for an episode or two. But one would think that the producers could make it happen.

The official promo for the revival was recently released and provided a first look at Sam Waterston reprising his role as Jack McCoy. The revival was announced early last fall and, as its premiere has drawn closer, stars eager about its debut have been posting videos and photos online.

The series arrives following NBC’s decision not to move forward with its latest spinoff, Law & Order: For the Defense. Now, with the revival joining the Thursday lineup consisting of SVU and Organized Crime, those nights will be further filled with nostalgic court proceedings and cool legal capers, which will hopefully involve more veteran stars like Jesse L. Martin as time goes on.

Law & Order premieres on Thursday, Feb. 24 on NBC. Be sure to read up on everything there is to know about the upcoming season so you’re all caught up. And check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring TV schedule to see what else you can look forward to in the coming months!