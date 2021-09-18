The Real Reason Camilla Almost Couldn’t Marry Prince Charles

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles waited decades to finally be together, but their wedding day didn’t exactly go as planned. According to Vanity Fair, Camilla was very sick, suffering from sinusitis, on the day that she was set to exchange vows with Charles. Sinusitis can make it very difficult to breathe and cause severe discomfort. Anyone who has ever suffered from it knows how awful it is. “She was really ill, stressed. She literally couldn’t get out of bed,” a friend of the couple named Lucia Santa Cruz told the outlet. The night before the wedding, Camilla stayed with her sister, Annabel Eliot, as to keep with tradition of the bride and groom sleeping separately before their big day. Annabel helped Camilla get dressed on the best day of her lives.

