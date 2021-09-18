Bachelor in Paradise Couple Dean Unglert and Caelynn Mill Keyes finally getting Married?

Just a few seasons ago Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes became the dream Bachelor in Paradise couple. Fans are now wondering if the couple will get married. They are speaking on if that’s something they would ever consider.

Are they finally legally wed?

Dean and Caelynn spend most of their time traveling the world together and honestly, it’s so cute. Many people are curious about when the couple will get married. In fact, on their most recent trip, they were continually asked about getting married the couple says according to US Weekly.

“It’s very, very beautiful out there,” Dean reveals. “And it’s funny because a lot of the people that we ran into — like, we’re just, you know, Caelynn and I are just a couple on vacation — they’re like, ‘Oh, you guys are here for your wedding [and] for your honeymoon.’ [We’re] like, ‘No. Like, we’re just here because we’ve always wanted to visit.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, you got to come back, like, for your wedding,’” he reveals during the Help! I Suck at Dating podcasts.

This doesn’t mean they haven’t talked about it though. Apparently, the couple has considered getting married in Lake Como, Italy – where they traveled last.

Dean Unglert isn’t getting married yet

Unfortunately for Dean and Caelynn fans, this is something super legit just yet. It’s only something they have talked about briefly.

“Obviously, super major hypothetical, she’s like, ‘Who would you invite? Like, who would you bring?’ Blah blah blah,” Dean states.

He sounds very interested in an intimate, small wedding. This is exactly what fans likely expect out of the Bachelor in Paradise alum.

“It’s like, ‘I probably wouldn’t bring anyone. You know, like my family. Maybe that’s it.’”

So, while they aren’t tying the knot anytime soon, it is certainly on the mind of the couple when they are traveling to beautiful countries!

“It definitely is a place where a wedding would be spectacular. It’s just, like, one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever visited. [I’m] a little biased just because that was, like, three days ago,” Dean speaks about the setting.

It would be so sweet to have the couple marry in Italy. They should follow through.