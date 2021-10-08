The Real-Life Partners Of The Cast Of Succession

According to The Ringer, J. Smith-Cameron’s “Succession” character was originally “a dude named Gerry.” Thankfully, the writers turned Gerry into Gerri, with Smith-Cameron’s presence much welcome in the overwhelmingly patriarchal Roy sphere. When she’s not challenging studio execs, Smith-Cameron enjoys an artistically fulfilling marriage to Kenneth Lonergan, who is the acclaimed director behind indie films “You Can Count On Me” and “Manchester by the Sea,” both of which received Oscar nods.

Per the New Yorker, Smith-Cameron first met Lonergan when they were working for the Naked Angels theater company. On first laying eyes on her future beau, Smith-Cameron remarked, “He was this sad little grumpy character who was very outspoken.” As for their perfect date night, Smith-Cameron told Forbes, “My husband and I love old films and going to Metrograph, Film Forum and IFC Center,” which sounds like a scene straight out of an indie flick worthy of Lonergan himself.

Moreover, Smith-Cameron has in fact starred in a number of her husband’s films, most notably in “Margaret” alongside Anna Paquin. Regarding the role, Lonergan told That Shelf, “The only time I’ve ever written consciously for a specific actor was when I was writing the part of the mother in Margaret for J. [Smith-Cameron], for my wife.” During an appearance on “The Leonard Lopate Show,” he elaborated on the casting choice, referring to his wife as a “brilliant actor,” to which we assume Smith-Cameron would reply, “You can count on me.”