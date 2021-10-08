The Best DIY Businesses to Start In 2021

Almost every business mogul will tell you that you need passion to succeed in business. Successful entrepreneurs truly love what they do. So, if you’re highly creative, start a DIY business based on your passion. You can exercise your creativity and make money in the process.

A great DIY business combines skill, passion, strategic thinking, and timing. The business landscape has changed and most businesses have moved online. In addition, social distancing requirements related to Covid-19 have rapidly accelerated the progress of online businesses–because people now shop online. If you have a creative mind and gifted hands, here are some DIY businesses you can try.

1. Beaded Jewelry

Have you ever looked at necklaces, earrings, or bracelets and thought “can’t I do that myself?” The answer is yes, you can. Beads are extremely popular these days and there are many stalls and shops selling beads with DIY kits.

Beading is a fun hobby and can be quite lucrative, if you target the right market. It’s also fairly easy to sell beaded jewelry online on eBay or Etsy, all you need are high-quality photos. You can also set up a booth at a flea market or a craft show and sell your wares. And as your business grows, you can rent a storefront or set up your own website.

2. Soap Making

Soap making is another great DIY business you can consider. It requires a small initial investment and you can start it at home. All you need is a small workspace in your kitchen and some basic equipment and you’re good to go.

The equipment you get will be determined by the kind of soap you make. There are four main soap-making processes: cold process, hot process, melt and pour, and rebatching. Each requires different equipment. You will also need soap molds and packaging bags. You can buy the basic ingredients on sites like Etsy.

If you plan on making soap on a large scale, you may need to invest a significant amount of money. If you don’t have the money, you can consider borrowing. You can ask family or friends for the money or take a bank loan. If you still don’t have enough, you can search online for “title pawn near me” or “startup financing.”

As the business grows, you can expand your product line to include complementary products such as hair care products, home fragrances, and lip balms. Focus on what would appeal to your clientele.

3. Candle Making

The National Candle Association estimates that candle sales in the U.S. amount to $3.2 billion per year. So, if you want to start making candles, there’s a ready market! In the U.S., 7 out of 10 homes use candles! People also love quality handmade products, and uniquely made candles are among the most popular home decor items. With this business, you can target 3 main markets:

Mass market : You can sell affordable candles with economical packaging and more traditional scents. The price range can be between $5 and $8. Mid-market : These candles have broader appeal and feature high-quality packaging. They also feature unique scent combinations. The price range can be between $9 and $14. High-end or prestige candles : These are found in luxury stores and have a premium price. They have high-quality packaging and very unique fragrances. The price bracket is $15 to $22.

Now is the perfect time to get your DIY business up and running. Starting can seem daunting, but there is no perfect time to start. If you’re motivated, passionate about making things by hand, and ready to learn, you’re way ahead of the game.

About The Author:

Adam Smith is a content writing guru at Contenterist. He is adept in IT as well. He loves to write on different topics. In his free time, he likes to travel and explore different parts of the world.