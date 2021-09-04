The Punky Brewster Revived But On Another Platform!

The Punky Brewster revival may not be going through at Peacock, but the show’s titular star Soleil Moon Frye has hope that the show could continue elsewhere –– if the show gets some revival effort from its fans. “If the fans have anything to do with it, it may just find another home,” Frye shared his knowledge with People TVOn Thursday. “Because people are starting petitions, I’m seeing literally hundreds and thousands of people writing notes to me,” She added. “I’m like, ‘Ok, well if they have anything to do with it, it may just end up on another screen near you.'”

Former 90s star, Cherie Johnson, stepped back into the role. This time she was a mother of three in the hope of getting her life back on track. Cherie Johnson joined her as she was best friends with the original cast member. After just one season, NBC canceled the reboot. “I want to start by saying I love each and every one of you from the depths of my heart,” Frye wrote her “Punky family”The announcement was made at that time. “I am so incredibly grateful for all of the beautiful stunning gifts you gave to me and the way in which you touched my heart and so many others. The best way I can put this experience is that it has felt like lightning in a bottle, a comet of joy, heart, and love that I will hold closest to my heart forever and always.”

Frye was overjoyed when the reboot premiered. “It’s surreal and so real,” She spoke to the outlet in February. “For me, Punky and Punky Power is such a part of my heart and my life. I rediscover so much about myself through her, so it’s been a dream come true.”

“Punky Brewster was a beloved series that tackled meaningful storylines with so much heart,” Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement. “It was a bright light for so many viewers and we are forever grateful to Universal Studio Group, the producers, the cast and crew, and especially to Soleil Moon Frye for reigniting the Punky Power within everyone.”