Harrison Ford Lonely Calista Ford Splits With Calista Flockhart!

Calista Flockhart Harrison Ford Their 20-year age gap has been the subject of a lot of criticism. But did that significant age gap put a wedge in the couple’s relationship? According to a tabloid, Ford and Flockhart were on the verge of divorcing because they had been married for 20 years. Now? Gossip Cop is looking back on the story to see the state of the couple’s relationship today.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart ‘On The Rocks?’

A year ago Woman’s Day claimed that Ford and Flockhart were on the verge of divorce because Flockhart was “totally underwhelmed” Ford’s relationship with her husband. Ford was described by the magazine as “a…” “grumpy old man” who wasn’t willing to change his ways. Flockhart was also sickened by Ford because her son Liam went to Amherst College.

Flockhart grew apart from Ford, according to the tabloid. His reckless flying. Flockhart was mentioned by an insider close to Flockhart “desperately wishes he’d quit, for everyone’s safety, not just his!”The tabloid reported that she was busy with Ford and her son, who are both off to college. “going to be unbelievably lonely.”

Are Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Still Together

Woman’s DayFord thrives on telling stories that are based on Flockhart’s age, and this story is no exception. Gossip Cop immediately dismissed this story after one of Flockhart’s reps called it “false.” Additionally, Flockhart has repeatedly gone on the record to say she doesn’t care about the age gap between her and Ford. “It doesn’t factor into our relationship at all,” Flockhart stated.

If Flockhart isn’t bothered by the age difference, why do the tabloids care so much? It’s pretty obvious the magazine is forming a story based on a tired excuse. Gossip Cop wasn’t giving the story credit then, and we still don’t today.

Other False Tales About Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

You can also find other magazines such as A New IdeaFlockhart and Ford have been the subject of false reports. One source said that Flockhart was going to leave Ford because of his love of flying. Ford was fired after Flockhart had left Ford. “near-miss” Flockhart stated that Flockhart was flying a two-seater aircraft while he was being evacuated. Ford spokesperson dismissed Flockhart’s claim. Gossip Cop doesn’t give the story much credit.

The National Enquirer has also used Ford’s age to formulate false stories. In 2019, the tabloid claimed his family and friends were concerned for his health because he was working out too much. Another spokesperson dismissed the narrative as false. “shameful.”