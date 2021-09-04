I Was Fat and Girlfriend Left Me And 2 Years Later Desperate for a Date With Me!

My girlfriend made fun of me because I was overweight and couldn’t lose weight. I was shocked to see her with another guy and she eventually dumped me. However, life taught her a lot.

Kylie and I met at my job. We instantly became friends and began dating. I couldn’t believe an outgoing, beautiful woman like her wanted to be with a shy man like me. They fell in love and they moved in together just a few months later.

“Andy, I think we have to sign up for the gym soon,” Kylie told me one day. She was right. We had been spending way too much time at our home and ordering takeout.

Kylie contacted me in an unexpected manner, years after she had dumped me.

“I’ve been thinking the same thing, although I’ve never been great when it comes to fitness. But we need to think about our health,” I replied. So we signed up for the local gym, which was within walking distance from our home.

It worked well for several weeks, but Kylie did an amazing job keeping it up. She began to lose weight quickly. She was never overweight like me, just a bit chubby, so after a while, she almost looked like a model.

She took many selfies and shared them online. I couldn’t help but notice the male attention she received and got a bit jealous. I talked to her about it, and she wasn’t happy.

“I don’t post those pictures for anyone but myself. I like the way I look now, and my Instagram is like my personal fitness journey. You can’t stop me from doing that,” Kylie said.

“I know, sweetheart. It’s just some of those selfies are really sexy, and men online are pigs,” I explained.

“I don’t care about them. We’re together. You have to trust me,” She continued. I let the matter go and decided that I would trust her completely. Things started to change between us.

“Are you ordering Uber Eats? Is it from that healthy restaurant?”Kylie asked me that one night. I saw her wearing her workout outfit when I looked up from my smartphone.

“No, I’m ordering a pizza. I can sometimes indulge,” I was able to reply.

“Yes, when you’ve actually achieved something. But you haven’t lost any weight since we started at the gym. You’re even going less and less,” Kylie continued to cross her arms.

“I’m tired, Kylie. I don’t want to go all the time as you do. It’s not fun for me. I want to relax at home and not have to think about eating a silly salad,” I told her.

“Seriously? You don’t make any effort. Even the guys at the gym wonder why you’re my boyfriend,” Kylie muttered.

“What does that mean? Do you want to break up?”I was worried.

“Whatever…I’m going to the gym now. I guess you’re not going with me,” Kylie snapped and then left. I was worried about our conversation. I knew that I wasn’t making it as difficult as Kylie, but it was my first time showing any sadness about it.

I ate the pizza, although I didn’t have much of an appetite anymore. So I put on my gym clothes and decided to join Kylie tonight. However, I couldn’t find her when I got to the gym. One of the female trainers told me she might be in the miscellaneous room, where they kept all kinds of equipment.

“What is going on here?!” When Will, another personal coach, was too close to Kylie, I bellowed. “worked out”With the strings.

“Hey, man. Calm down. Kylie got a cramp while doing her cardio, and I’m helping out,” Will explained.

“Yeah, right. You think I’m stupid?”I laughed. I noticed his hand too high on her leg, and the way they were looking at one another.

“Andy, please. Just stop. Fine. You saw what you saw. I’m tired of you, and I want to break up,”Kylie added coldly. I couldn’t believe it, but I knew she was telling the truth. So I left the gym. I returned home and packed my belongings. I stayed with a friend until a new apartment was found.

I still followed Kylie’s Instagram. It was clear that she was dating her gym buddy, and shared her fitness updates with her friends. But I saw that she took digs at people who didn’t care about their looks and couldn’t follow diets.

I couldn’t believe she actually dumped me because of my weight. So I changed my life. I joined another gym and kept to my diet. But I didn’t become a wannabe fitness influencer. I moved on with my personal life.

Two years later, Kylie texted me out of the blue. Her message said, “Can I please see you? Please, say yes! I’m already on my way to the café we used to love. Please come.”I didn’t expect her to call me again and I wasn’t going to go. But she asked earnestly, so I agreed.

“Hey, Andy. You look amazing!”She said it when I arrived.

“Thanks. You too,” I told her. After a little bit of conversation, I got down to the main point. “So, what’s up? Why did you ask to meet?”

“Oh, ok. Well, I just… I made a huge mistake back then. I don’t know what happened to me. I guess all the attention and the compliments got to my head,” Kylie started. “But then I became a different person. I even insulted my sister because she couldn’t lose her baby weight.”

“That’s horrible, Kylie,” I murmured.

“I know. I was healthier, but I realized later how toxic that environment had been for me. Everyone in the fitness-influencer world was so conceited, and I became one of them. And then…well…Will cheated on me with a woman who looks like a Kardashian,” Kylie continued.

“Ah…”I understood why she wanted to meet and said that. She was cheated on, and she was dumped.

“Yes. I can’t believe I fell for his lies all this time. I think he never really liked me in the first place, but well. I guess… I wanted to apologize to you for what I did. Can you forgive me?”Kylie asked, hopefully.

“I forgive you. But I can’t forget what you did, and I don’t want anything from you. I hope you’re doing better and that everything works out for you,”I said so. Then I stood up and left.

Kylie was never seen in real life, but her Instagram account has changed. She patched things with her sister and didn’t post any gym selfies anymore.

What can we take away from this story?

Don’t hurt others because their journey is different than yours. Kylie got swept into the fitness world and started hurting people who weren’t like her. She learned her lesson the hard way.

