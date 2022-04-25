‘The Price Is Right’ Host Drew Carey Says The Show “Could Be Around For 100 Years On American Television” – NAB

The Price is Right host Drew Carey, accepting an award at the NAB Show, believes the syndicated game show “could be around for 100 years on American television, because it’s just that strong.”

Carey appeared on the first day of NAB, which is being held in Las Vegas in person for the first time since 2019 as Covid restrictions gradually ease. The Price is Right, which began airing in 1972, was inducted into the NAB’s Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

In 2007, Carey was named host of the Fremantle-produced strip, succeeding longtime host Bob Barker. Despite the CBS mainstay’s deep roots and loyal daytime audience, it “has been able to adapt with the times and change and grow,” Carey maintained. “It’s humbling to be part of this legacy.”

The host did admit his typical workday is not exactly strenuous. “If you see me in the hotel or casino, feel free to punch me in the face,” he said, because he shows up about 20 minutes before tapings begin at 12 noon. “I know all the games, I don’t need to learn the prices, I don’t need to. I know how the games are played, and I just play along with the contestants and have a good time and laugh all day. So, thanks for the trophy.”

NBC News anchor Lester Holt also received a Hall of Fame commendation from the NAB, which had been issued in 2021 but never handed out due to Covid.

Holt made the case for broadcast television and did not slip in any mentions of Peacock or NBC News Now into his remarks. “I have so much respect for this medium and so much belief in its future,” he said. “And yes, the media landscape is rapidly evolving but broadcast programs remain important touchstones in our culture, our society, holding true to a legacy of excellence and integrity while always peeking around the corner of technology to deliver to our audiences where they are and how they consume our work and product.”

The opening-day festivities came as the NAB Show gets back on its usual footing, though this year it is not the only act in town. The confab is occurring down the Las Vegas Strip from CinemaCon, which kicks off tomorrow at Caesar’s. The NFL Draft, which annually draws millions of viewers on ESPN, will provide another Vegas-based media spectacle starting on Thursday night.

Due to the pandemic, NAB is a bit more subdued than usual, though the exhibition halls (newly expanded with a massive new wing of the Las Vegas Convention Center) are active. The show, which runs through Wednesday, will feature sessions with station owner and Entertainment Studios chief Byron Allen, FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel and a stand-up set from comedian Jim Gaffigan.