Fox News host’s phone rang during broadcast and the ringtone song raised eyebrows

A Fox News host’s phone rang while live on a broadcast – and the ringtone has caused some chatter on social media.

During Wednesday’s episode of “The Five,” Jeanine Pirro had her phone loudly blast music during Greg Gutfeld’s segment. The awkward moment occurred right before Gutfeld started his recurring “Animals Are Great” segment. Pirro’s phone rang and her ringtone went off, causing laughter from her fellow Fox News co-hosts.

“What the hell’s going on?” Gutfeld asked as Pirro fought with her cell phone to try and turn off the ringtone.

“Welp, Judge Jeanine’s phone goes off during The Five’s live broadcast. ‘What the hell’s going on?!’ (Also, can anyone identify the song she’s using as her ringtone?)” read one tweet alongside a video of the moment.

Watch it below:

The song in question was Toby Keith’s “I Love The Bar.”

“How could this be on?” said as the song continued to blare from her phone. “It’s a good thing we’re not on like, Broadway,” Geraldo Rivera said as she chuckled about the situation.

“Thank God we’re not on TV,” Gutfeld quipped.

“How do people in TV Broadcasting STILL not put their phones on vibrate?” wrote one person on Twitter of the situation.

Another said, “What blows my mind isn’t the amount of people who leave their ringtone on before live TV/an interview/meeting… It’s the way they stare at their phone dumbfounded apparently not knowing where the silent switch is IMMEDIATELY.”

