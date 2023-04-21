The plumber I saw rummaging in my drawers used one of my kitchen tools for a “sickening” act

A WOMAN caught a plumbing rifling her drawers, before he did a “sickening”, act using one of her kitchen utensils.

A secret camera system was installed around the home by an anonymous homeowner. The tradesman had been recommended to him by a friend.

The man was sent to an apartment in Brisbane to repair the shower and toilet, but spent more time robbing her of all the things she owned.

The moment that the plumber entered the bedroom of the woman and rummaged through her clothes was captured by security cameras.

Then he went into the kitchen, where it appeared he was still on a hunt. He grabbed a roll pin.

After the clip, the man who is not named due to legal issues returned with the item in his bathroom.

Then, it is alleged he used the wooden cylinder to try and solve plumbing issues in the toilet.

The woman, who is not sure what happened in the bathroom but believes that he dipped the rolling pin into her toilet, says it was him.

The homeowner then claims that it was not cleaned.

She said 9News: “I just don’t know what he did, that I didn’t see. He used my kitchen utensils to clean my toilet.

It can be so dangerously ill. This has really made me upset. What other people have he did this to?”

The Australian was not inside the house at the time the incident occurred.

She later discovered that a pair earrings also went missing after her stomach was turned upside down.

She claimed that her jewellery was missing from the drawer of her nightstand.

She added: “It’s so personal, your bedroom drawers are so personal and there’s a camera like half a metre from his face.

The cleanliness issue is what makes me sick.

The client was furious and sent the plumber an email saying that she had “caught”, him in red-handed, demanding that he replace her utensils.

She claims that he “didn’t really seem to care” and refused her complaint.

“He said to let me know if you need him back. He will fix my toilet.” He did not fix either the shower or toilet.

I had to call another plumber after that.

Queensland Police was notified of the matter and subsequently charged the tradesman with breaking into a residence and committing a criminal offense.

According to a police statement, “On Monday 1st March 2019, between 9:00am and 9-45am, a 50-year old man from Chermside West attended Milton Unit lawfully for the purpose of performing maintenance.

Police will say that while the man was in the unit he stole an earring pair.

9 News reports that he has been fighting this charge.

The man has appeared before Brisbane Magistrates Court. His case was then adjourned till May 3.

It was reported by the watchdog to both authorities.

