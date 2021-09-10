The New Trailer of Dexter Season 9 Made Fans go Crazy.

A new DexterThe trailer for Season 9 has been released and offers more information about what fans can look forward to from the show. New bloodRevival. The clip begins with Dexter (Michael C. Hall), who is now living in Iron Lake, a fictional small town in upstate New York. He goes by Jim Lindsey and is pulled over by a cop. It is quickly revealed that the officer was Chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones), with whom Dexter seems in love, as evidenced by their steamy kisses after she frisks them. Dexter is clearly still thirsty for murder. In fact, we see him at times sharpening knives in the clip.

It is possible that his relationship with Chief Bishop may have been a way for him to keep close to the crimes that he can solve on his own, and to pursue his unique brand of justice. “justice.”Dexter sits in Bishop’s office listening to her talk about a series of missing person cases. This sparks speculation. Debra Morgan is Dexter’s sister and it is again played by Jennifer Carpenter. Dexter is able to see Deb in his mind and receives guidance from a stern inner voice.

The clip ends with Harrison, Dexter’s son arriving at his home, signalling the father/son reunion fans had been waiting for since Harrison was announced to be returning for the new series. They have been separated for many years since Dexter divorced Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski) and before Harrison disappeared to the Pacific Northwest in the series finale. Jack Alcott portrays Harrison as a teenager. (The Good Lord Bird)(). What everyone will want to know is if he or she is also suffering from a condition called a “Dark Passenger” Like his father.

The trailer ends with Dexter saying: “I might still be a monster, but I’m an evolving monster.”In the teaser trailer, Dexter shows a marked improvement in his social skills and is less standoffish. In some ways, he seems more outgoing and socially savvy than he used to be. He could be doing this to keep himself from being suspicious. But we’ll have a wait until then. New Blood debuts on Showtime on Nov. 7 to find out.