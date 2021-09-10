Cousins Who Fell Pregenant At The Same Time Gave Birth To Babies With Congenital Heart Defects!!

Kayley Clarke and Michelle Aslin were left heartbroken when the doctors revealed that their newly born children may not survive after being diagnosed with fatal heart syndrome. However, they have since gone on to thrive.

The happiness of the close cousins, Kayley Clarke and Michelle Aslin, touched new heights when the delightful news of pregnancy popped out. Both started weaving beautiful fantasies of a happy life with their babies.

However, soon their delight turned to despair. Though their wish of becoming a mother was fulfilled, the doctors warned them about the deteriorating condition of their children. After a series of vital tests and diagnoses, the doctors revealed that the chances of survival of their babies are pretty low as they had hypoplastic left-heart syndrome.

However, it seems the prayers of their mother are turning to be fruitful as both the children had undergone two open-heart surgeries. So, Honey Rose, four, and Reggie, five are due to begin their schooling journey in Grimsby, Lincs soon.

Reggie’s mother, Michelle revealed, “It’s an emotional milestone for us. The doctors initially revealed that if the babies managed to survive, they will never be able to walk, talk or live a normal life and they will be exhausted most of the time.” She further added, ” But we were confident that our prayers will surely turn the table and give them a fighting chance. They have navigated from strength to strength.”

At her baby’s 20 week scan, Michelle was left devastated with the news that Reggie will never get back to normal life as he is suffering from hypoplastic left-heart syndrome. HLHS prevents the heart from properly developing and functioning. It prevents the organ from pumping blood to different parts of the body. However, with certain operations, the condition can become better by re-routing the arteries.

Before turning one, Honey Rose and Reggie went through their second heart ops. However, they will need at least one more each and have just formed an extraordinary bond. Michelle revealed, “They are extremely close and we call them our heart twins. Their condition is slowly getting better and we expect they will start schooling soon. However, are gutted they are never going to the same one.