The Movie: Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir – Streaming Options

Is Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir The Movie streaming on Netflix? HITC investigates.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir has been a marvel for audiences ever since it first premiered in France in 2015. The colorful animation and fantastic characters have won it fans from around the world. You can now join the pair on their feature-length journey. Directed by Jeremy Zag, it’s available to watch at home, so is Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir The Movie now streaming on Netflix?

Is Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir The Movie streaming on Netflix?

Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie is now streaming on Netflix and was released on the platform on Friday, July 28th 2023.

The movie was theatrically released in France, and on other countries’ territories as well, on July 5, 2023. However, those who didn’t get the opportunity to check out the movie in theaters can now watch it from the comfort of their own home.

It’s exclusive to Netflix too, so you won’t find it on the likes of Amazon Prime Video or Max.

On the other hand, it’s expected to be made available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital platforms in 2024. For now, Netflix is your home for Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie.

‘We are so appreciative’

The movie’s director and the developer behind the series, Jeremy, previously Speaking ZAG Inc., and his partners were praised by Licensing Magazine.

“I’d just like to add that we are so appreciative of all of our partners, and the passionate and dedicated team at ZAG. It is with their hard work and support that together we can create content for families around the globe that helps children to learn to discover themselves through compelling storytelling, relatable characters, and first-class production.”

In the movie, the heroes combine their skills and powers in order to save France.

It’s classic Miraculous fun painted on a much bigger canvas that the fandom is sure to cherish.