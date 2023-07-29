My wife and I stuck together through her cancer

A new Reddit post titled “I stuck with my wife through her battle with cancer and now she wants a hall pass” has TikTok users in disbelief. This story was posted by a horrified man after his wife revealed that she was planning to sleep with someone else.

The story was posted on TikTok as is common with recent Reddit posts that are particularly shocking. People weighed-in and responded to the post.

‘I stuck with my wife through cancer’ Reddit post

You can also find out more about the following: You can post a comment below.We cannot be sure that this is the case, but we begin by asking if they are married and with their spouse since 2001.

He describes her as “ the most intelligent, thoughtful, caring, loyal person”. In the beginning of this year she had been diagnosed with uterine tumors and had to undergo a full-hysterectomy.

“ It was early diagnosed, treated promptly and she recovered completely. After the operation, I was able to take time off from work and care for her. Everything seemed fine. There were some to-be-expected emotional instances on her part and although I am not an emotional person, we dealt with them together,” the Redditer explains.

After her recovery, the user’s wife wanting to start “living life to the fullest” and took trips to Europe and Belize. Her wife took cooking, healthy eating and yoga classes.

However, things took a turn for the worse when the user’s wife came home from work one day and asked for a “hall pass”.

Reddit user’s desperation over wife wanting ‘hall pass’

The Redditer explained that his wife wanted a “one-time opportunity” to sleep with someone else.

“She said that since her cancer diagnosis her outlook on life has changed and she doesn’t want to be handcuffed from doing things she wants do,” he wrote.

He claims his wife explained that there was a man at her workplace who she has “always had some attraction to” and he is leaving the company so this is the “perfect opportunity” to sleep with someone else.

He wrote: “She said that I could say no of course but that she would “be mad/disappointed at me for an indeterminate amount of time and that it would be confirmation of my male toxicity and insecurity.”

He was told by his wife that the next morning she would make the final decision. She booked a hotel near where her co-workers were throwing a goodbye party for the man and she said would spend the night there with him and “hoped” her husband was be there when she got back.

His wife said she would answer any questions he has about the night after it happened but not before, and won’t tell him anything about the man because she knows he will dwell and obsess over him.

TikTok’s reaction to a shocking Reddit article

The Reddit post “I stuck with my wife through cancer” was recorded and added onto TikTok, and users simply couldn’t believe what they were hearing.

One user commented: “Bro is stronger than me I would [have] left the second she mentioned it.”

“I understand,” another said. “All I’m saying is while I would leave her it might take a few days because of shock and the hope it wasn’t real.”

A third wrote: “Dawg she was unloyal which means no trust and without either you can’t have a healthy relationship.”

Another user said that even if the wife didn’t follow through with her plan “the intention is there”.

“It doesn’t matter what she went through, if you truly love your partner there is no excuse for getting with someone else, divorce her,” someone else said.

However, there was a small group of people who felt the opposite.

“Honestly, I would be chill with it once, anymore and I’m not happy though,” one wrote.