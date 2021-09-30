The Most Watched Netflix Shows & Movies

Netflix opened its data black box just a crack on Monday. Ted Sarandos, the company’s co-CEO, revealed the top movies and shows on Netflix based on household views and viewing hours at the Code Conference.

It probably isn’t a huge surprise that Bridgerton: Season 1 tops both lists, in terms of series. The show was viewed by 82,000,000 households accounts, and they spent 625 million hours watching it.

Below is the list of Netflix’s top series as ranked by account views. For context, release dates are included.

1. Bridgerton: Season 1, released 12/25/2020

2. Lupin: Part 1, released 1/8/2021

3. The Witcher: Season 1, released 12/20/2019

4. Sex/Life: Season 1, released 6/25/2021

5. Stranger Things 3, released 7/4/2019

6. Money Heist: Part 4, released 4/2/2020

7. Tiger King: Season 1, released 3/20/2020

8. The Queen’s Gambit, released 10/23/2020

9. Sweet Tooth: Season 1, released 6/4/2021

10. Emily in Paris: Season 1, released 10/2/2020

In terms of movies on the service, the Chris Hemsworth-starring is at the top of the list. In fact, even more accounts viewed it than Bridgerton, at 99 million. Netflix announced that they would be launching a sequel last weekend with Hemsworth back on board. The teaser video can be viewed here.

The list of top movies and their release dates breaks down as follows, as ranked by account views:

1. Extraction, released 4/24/2020

2. Bird Box, released 12/14/2028

3. Spenser Confidential, released 3/6/2020

4. 6 Underground, released 12/10/2019

5. Murder Mystery, released 6/14/2019

6. The Old Guard, released 7/10/2020

7. Enola Holmes, released 9/23/2020

8. Project Power, released 8/14/2020

9. Army of the Dead, released 5/21/2021

10. Fatherhood, released 6/18/2021

For the total number of accounts that watched each series and movie, see the charts below.