The Most Daring Looks Celebrities Have Worn in 2021

Cardi B wore a see-through dress that was actually a major optical illusion at the end of January.
Designed by Pierre-Louis Auvray, the red dress appeared to have a see-through bodice. It also had a cropped sweater across her shoulders, and a white border made from thick material that extended across her chest and down its skirt.
The designer previously shared photos of the garment on Instagram, revealing that its bodice is not entirely sheer. Instead, it actually features a woman’s silhouette printed on the semi-sheer fabric.
A few months later, Noah Cyrus attended the Grammy Awards in a gown with a giant fabric arch that extended above her head and down to her thighs.
The cream gown was designed by Schiaparelli. It had a plunging, scoop-style neckline and a floor-length skirt, and Cyrus paired the dress with a mix of silver and gold jewelry.
Fans and Grammy viewers alike were quick to respond to Cyrus’ unique outfit, and compared it to everything from bedsheets to a used tissue.
Doja Cat was also there in a Roberto Cavalli dress with a plunging neckline.
The dress had a leather bodice with long sleeves and a zip-up front, and a green-and-black skirt made entirely from feathers.
The “Say So” musician also debuted a modern mullet that night styled by Brett Alan Nelson.
Kylie Jenner wore a daring red look for a night out at the end of March.
She wore a see-through, high-neck bodysuit made from mesh, with panels of red velvet covering her chest and waist.
Jenner also wore brown plastic heels, a black face mask, a red leather coat, and carried a Louis Vuitton purse.
In April, Rihanna stepped out in see-through pants and a leather jacket.
The sheer pants had intersecting line patterns across each leg. She also wore white pointed pumps, studded gloves, layered gold necklaces, and a black face mask.
Lana Condor chose an edgy style for the 2021 Costume Designers Guild Awards.
She wore a black gown with sheer panels designed by Christian Siriano. The dress had a
strapless bra
and high-waisted shorts, and its transparent lace overlay had a pleated skirt and long sleeves that puffed at the shoulders.
Condor completed the red-carpet look with pointed pumps, red lipstick, and diamond earrings.
For the Oscars at the end of April, Zendaya wore a fluorescent-yellow dress with a cutout across her waist.
The strapless gown, designed by Valentino, was custom-made for the actress. It had a bralette-style bodice and a floor-length skirt that wrapped in the front to form a scoop-style cutout across her waist.
Zendaya also wore her hair long in waves, and accessorized with $6 million worth of jewelry.
Miley Cyrus paired a rock-inspired T-shirt with a miniskirt while walking around New York City in May.
The musician’s DIY-looking T-shirt read “Let It Rock.” She tucked it into a plaid miniskirt and completed the look with fishnet tights, a white garter, and velvet heels adorned with gray bows.
Selena Gomez made an appearance at the Global Citizen VAX LIVE concert that month while wearing an unconventional minidress.
Her red outfit was form-fitting around the waist, but its sleeves bubbled around her arms and shoulders.
Gomez also wore patent-leather boots, a sparkling choker necklace, and an updo hairstyle with two loose strands that framed her face.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked glamorous in a beige bodysuit and see-through overlay at the Billboard Music Awards.
Designed by Dolce & Gabbana, the sparkling outfit had long sleeves covered in crystals and a plunging V-shaped neckline that led to a thick metal belt.
The dress also had a tall slit on its skirt, and Chopra Jonas completed the look with gold sandals.
Doja Cat arrived at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in a green, see-through gown designed by Brandon Maxwell.
The dress had a high neckline that tied into a knot, and a cape-style back that extended into a short train behind her. She opted for no shirt or bra underneath the gown, though green fabric strategically crisscrossed her chest.
She also wore green underwear, round earrings, long green nails, and shining sandals.
Megan Thee Stallion chose a golden minidress for the occasion.
The asymmetrical design had a single strap that ran parallel to a sheer panel that extended from her shoulder to just below her hip.
Stallion also wore gold sandals that wrapped around her ankles, a diamond bracelet, and a sleek hairstyle
At the end of June, Ciara dazzled in a long-sleeved jumpsuit and matching boots.
Her Alexandre Vauthier outfit had long sleeves, a scoop-style neckline, a thick belt, and formfitting pants that she tucked into her pointed, bedazzled boots.
A few days later, Bella Hadid walked around France in a sweater worn as a shirt.
She wore the black, long-sleeved sweater with no shirt underneath, and instead tied its thin strings to hold it together. The model completed the look with gray jeans, blue-lens glasses, and chunky sandals.
Lady Gaga took the balloon-sleeve trend to the next level at the start of July.
While in New York, she was photographed leaving a hotel while wearing a button-up, polka-dot print shirt with a high neckline and giant sleeves that were almost as long as her skirt.
She wore the top tucked into a black midi skirt and accessorized with a square handbag and black sunglasses.
Doja Cat walked the red carpet at a PrettyLittleThing event wearing a dress that was held together by thin ties.
Her black sleeveless dress was made from semi-sheer fabric, and it had a deep, V-shaped neckline. Its ties created triangular cutouts across her chest, and its uneven skirt created the illusion of a thigh-high slit.
She also wore a black face mask and crystal-covered sandals.
Lady Gaga walked around New York City this summer in a daring pair of boots.
She was photographed leaving a recording studio in a sleeveless midi dress with a small slit cut into its bodice.
Her shoes, however, stole the show. She wore lace-up boots with thick platforms and thin, 10-inch heels.
Zendaya single-handedly brought back the “naked” fashion trend in early September.
She attended the Venice Film Festival for a screening of “Dune” in a tan Balmain dress with a scoop neckline and ruched bodice. The gown also had a floor-length skirt with a small train and a bold slit that extended almost to her hip.
The actress completed the look with pointed Louboutin heels in the same color as her dress, diamond studs, an emerald ring, and a statement snake necklace.
Kate Hudson wore a black gown covered in cutouts the following day.
She wore the black Mônot gown for the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala at the Venice Film Festival. The sleeveless dress had a halter bodice, seven cutouts across her torso, two others at her hips, and a thigh-high slit.
The actress completed the look — which was arguably one of the most daring dresses ever seen at the festival — with clear sandals, red nail polish, and a diamond bracelet.
She then wore a dramatic Valentino design for a screening of “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.”
The striking dress had a high neckline made from lace, sheer balloon sleeves, and a mesh bodice with strategically placed lace covering Hudson’s chest. Its tulle skirt, on the other hand, was opaque and reached the floor.
She accessorized with a silver ring, neutral makeup, and platform red heels.
Zendaya returned to the red carpet shortly after and wore a tiny crop top.
Designed by Alaïa, the two-piece set had a purple long-sleeved top that fit almost like a bralette. Its long sleeves also had tiny holes in them, as did its high-waisted skirt.
The latter part of the outfit was form-fitting up to her knees, where it was covered in a thick, fur-like material.
Kim Kardashian West was unrecognizable in New York that same month.
She was photographed on September 11 in a leather outfit that covered her from head to toe.
The look included a black trench coat with a belt tied around her waist, over-the-knee boots with heels, matching gloves, and a mask that zipped shut across her face and eyes. Kardashian West also carried a crystal-covered handbag.
Megan Fox took the opposite approach in a red dress with cutouts.
Her crystal-covered, long-sleeved gown was designed by Dundas. It had a plunging V neckline, crisscross straps across her chest, matching cutouts at her sides, a floor-length skirt with a tall slit, and a train.
She told Vogue that it was inspired by Dracula and goth fashion, and stylist Maeve Reilly shared in a YouTube video that the designer’s friend’s aunt’s son delivered the dress from India to NYC.
Kendall Jenner chose a naked dress covered in sparkles for the Met Gala red carpet.
The “My Fair Lady”-inspired gown, which was designed by Givenchy, had thin sleeves that hung across her arms with rows of diamonds that draped across her shoulders.
It also had see-through gloves, a corset bodice, and a sheer mermaid skirt — all of which were covered in crystals.