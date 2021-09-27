Ryder Cup 2021 USA Dominates Tournament

Team USA is in a dominant position heading into the second day of the Ryder Cup, leading 6-2 with Europe struggling to find any answers. The Ryder Cup was underway on Friday. It was already daunting with eight of the 10 best players in the world representing Steve Stricker.

With a win over Justin Thomas (Jordan Spieth) and Sergio Garcia, Europe got their first point. But the tide quickly changed and the USA won the three remaining points. The hosts won two of the fourballs matches and drew the other two. If Padraig Harrington’s men are to make a comeback in the Ryder Cup, they need to get off to a quick start Saturday.

Europe will need to do it all tomorrow after an impressive performance from the American’s, who take a 6-2 lead into the second day. Europe fought back with Fleetwood, Hovland, Hatton, and Rahm securing a draw. This is a half-point that Europe will be grateful for after a hard day.

Hovland acknowledged that he was disappointed that he didn’t have a better day but enjoyed every moment of it. He said afterward “It was unreal. I would have liked to have put more points on the board, but I don’t think it’s possible to have more of a fun time.” Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood’s battling draw means Europe heads into the second day 6-2 down

Clutch moment right at the death from Hatton to earn a half-point for Europe when they desperately needed a break. While the American’s led this contest, Europe birdied two holes of the last three before Hatton won the match.

With America 1 up heading down the last, Hatton saw an inroad and produced a beautiful approach shot before rolling in a birdie to halve the match. Hatton was defiant in his post-match interview: “You are never out of the fight. That was obviously huge for the team and hopefully, that can turn momentum our way. It is a good feeling to roll that one in on the last.” It’s going from bad to worse for Padraig Harrington’s men as Johnson and Schauffele record the American’s fifth straight point of the Ryder Cup to put them into a dominant 5-1 lead with two fourballs matches remaining. Although Casey and Wiesberger fought hard, it was not enough. The victory is a great day for rookie Schauffele who beat McIlroy in the foursomes earlier in day.

Schauffele clearly enjoyed it: “It was a difficult day with all sorts of conditions, but we are happy to finish up here. I had a lot of fun, it was a tough match but I am glad we won.” Johnson, USA’s most experienced Ryder Cup player, added: “Xander is a great player, we play a lot of golf together. We played a really good match, and we had a lot of fun.”