The McCoys mystery: Meet the alleged ‘Hang on Sloopy Girls’

Meet the suspected ‘Hang on Sloopy girls’ from The McCoys music video mystery as multiple women claim to be the dancer who is now well-known for her mesmerizing moves.

More than 40 years after the first viral Musicians video‘s release, viewers are still speculating who the desired dancer really is, as multiple people have claimed the identity and it is still yet to be entirely confirmed. HITC examines the potential individuals involved. Included are Liz Brewer’s and Lisa Leonard Dalton’s songs.

‘Hang on Sloopy girls’ from The McCoys music video mystery

The McCoys were a rock group formed in Union City, Indiana, United States, in 1962 who are best known for their 1965 hit single “Hang On Sloopy”, which was #1 in the United States in the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the time and is the official rock song of the state of Ohio.

This popular song was reportedly re-released in 1975 on a ‘best-of-Rick Derringer’ album, the lead singer of the band.

A music video featuring a blonde dancer in casual clothing, walking towards the stage and dancing to the song was made.

She was praised by many for her stylish and attractive moves. Over the past decade the ‘Sloopy girl’ video has gone viral, attracting millions of views from all over the world but within it lies an intriguing msytery as fans debate the true identity of the dancer.

Still to this day, fans are reminded of their obsession with the dancing girl – as per a Twitter user shared on social media.

After several years of anonymity, the ‘Sloopy girl’ dancer’s identity is still yet to be entirely confirmed but fans speculate between multiple idividuals.

Liz Brewer and Lisa Leonard Dalton

The music video was released over 40 years ago and viewers have been hooked ever since. Some believe that they know the identity of this dancer, while others are still unsure.

Within the main theories, one considers the dancer to be Rick Derringer’s wife, another involves TV personality Liz Brewer and an additional theory surrounds the name Lisa Leonard Dalton.

Liz Brewer, in an interview with Yvette, a presenter, commentator and actress, Yvette is Yvette Rowland on YouTube. She hints at the possibility that the woman seen in the video may actually be her, but she does not confirm it.

When asked the direct question as to whether she is in the video, Brewer quotes – “Certain things have to keep as a mystery”, “when the time is right it will come out.”

In the bio of her Instagram account, @lizbreweretiquette is described as an author of a book titled ‘The Ultimate Guide to Party Planning & Etiquette’ along with a TV and Radio Social Editor of Knightsbridge Magazine.

The dancer’s identity is still being debated

A journalist named Steven Smith, Puget Sound Media The mystery music video was investigated and the report that “Sloopy Girl” could be Lisa Leonard Dalton, stating various facts surrounding her upbringing, dancer background and more, stating:

“I had fun helping out as the interviewer in this video for my friend “Sloopy Girl” Lisa Leonard Dalton. She was the dancing girl in Rick Derringer’s 1975 film of his remake of the song “Hang On Sloopy.” Her iconic dance from fifty years ago has had more than 40 million views in the past ten years.”

Lisa Leonard Dalton, the Sloopy Girl dancer, has been claimed to be in more videos on social media including those below.

In a YouTube video interview explaining her identity, Dalton suggests that when she first saw the video in December 2013 she didn’t think to make her identity known. This was until it became clear people were ‘wrongly’ labeling the woman in the video as someone else.

Lisa Leonard Dalton is a woman who has been able to. Facebook page named ‘Lisa Dalton (Sloopy Girl)’, public information states that she studied at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, attended El Camino Real High School and is supposeldy single.

Dalton’s YouTube channel bio reads:

“I’m Lisa Leonard Dalton – the authentic “Sloopy Girl” dancer. Yes, that was me, at age 19, dancing in Rick Derringer’s “Hang on Sloopy.” Today we’d call it a music video but nobody had heard that term back in 1975.”

Liz Brewer told Yvette Rowland that viewers will have to wait until a book is written about the music video experience to ultimately confirm the dancer’s identity, so many fans are staying tuned in future for the dancer to be revealed.