“The Masked Singer” Season 6 Who is Puffer Fish ?

The Masked Singer introduced fans to the newest singers during Wednesday night's premiere. The Skunk, Bull, Mother Nature, and Octopus were all on display for the first time to fans. The judges were particularly impressed by the Puffer Fish. Who is the Puffer Fish?

Season 6, Episode 1: “2 Night Season Premiere, Part 1: Group A Premiere”

Puffer Fish’s clue package began with her being beamed up to a spaceship that came complete with a disco ball. She stated that she was excited to become the Puffer Fish, as she is very familiar with defending herself. Growing up, the Puffer Fish wanted to fit in but was not able to. She said she was a “weird kid in science class” who would mess up the experiments. The Masked Singer showcased the Puffer Fish doing one of those very experiments, which involved beakers on a scale and a volcanic explosion in the background.

As a man held up a boomerang, the Puffer Fish said that her voice has always been “different.” While the show focused on a guitar labeled with the Spanish translation “Guitarra,” the Pufferfish said she learned to “stand up” for herself after being bullied. She certainly made sure to stand out while performing Doja Cat’s “Say So.”

Puffer Fish explained that she wanted to be on the show as the underwater creature because she’s the “queen of the sea.” Nicole Scherzinger then shared a guess that seemed to get the other judges on board, saying Paula Abdul could be. KenJeong believed it might be a comedian. He correctly guesses Issa Rae. Robin Thicke suggested that it could be Jessica Alba.