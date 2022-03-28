‘The Lost City’ dethrones “The Batman” for No. No. 1 at the box office

LOS ANGELES — Sandra Bullock Channing TatumLed the action-adventure comedy throwback “The Lost City”According to studio estimates, the film made a $31million debut in U.S. theaters and Canadian theaters during the weekend. “The Batman”From the No. The superhero film held the No.

“The Lost City”Paramount Pictures relied on an old-fashioned concept called star power to lift the release above expectations at box office. Bullock was a top-drawer for many years, but her appeal has been most evident on Netflix in recent years. “Bird Box”One of the most watched streams.

Tatum recently proved his popularity after a brief hiatus in lead roles. “Dog”His co-directed project now has a value of $57.9M in just six weeks.

Bullock and Tatum’s chemistry helped to make Bullock and Tatum work together. “The Lost City,”A charming romantic comedy diversion directed by Aaron and Adam Nee. “Romancing the Stone.”It attracted a large majority of female viewers. Male moviegoers were more likely to return during the pandemic.

The theaters hope! “The Lost City”A new period of stability begins. It was a remarkable three-month period in 2022. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”(which reached $800 millions this week). “Uncharted”($133.6 million). “The Batman,”It was ranked second in its fourth week of publication and added $20.5million to its domestic total of 332 million.

The release calendar will be busy for the first year in a row. In the weeks ahead, we will be seeing the releases of “Morbius,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” “The Bad Guys” “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”All will be exclusively available in theaters

A24 also gave a lift to the specialty box office “Everything Everywhere All at Once,”The film opened with $50,965 in 10 locations. The film, an existential sci-fi comedy starring Michelle Yeoh, first premiered — like “The Lost City” — at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, earlier this month.

In the meantime, the Indian epic “RRR” (“Rise Roar Revolt”The film opened in North America with $9.5million, which is the highest opening for an Indian movie. The film, a period film by S.S. Rajamouli about two revolutionaries, debuted simultaneously in India.

However, there is no central box-office reporting. “RRR”was expected be one of the biggest blockbusters in the country.

According to Comscore, Friday through Sunday ticket sales were estimated at U.S. theaters and Canadian theatres. Monday will bring us the final domestic figures.