The 7 Best New Movies On Hulu March 2022

If you’re looking for new movies on Hulu, you’ve come to the right place. The streaming service has added a lot of new films to its library in March. They include genuine originals like the Ben Affleck/Ana de Armas thriller “Deep Water”To classics like “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.” Below, we’ve assembled a list of some of the best new movies on Hulu in March 2022 to help narrow down your decision-making.

Fresh

Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar Jones in “Fresh” (Hulu)

The less you know the better “Fresh” going in, the more delicious the viewing experience will be, but suffice it to say if you’re a fan of darkly comic and sharp original stories with a hint of horror thrown in for good measure (much like, say, “Promising Young Woman”) then you’ll find much to love here. The setup is simple: Daisy Edgar-Jones plays a woman unlucky in love who’s tired of the Tinder game and stumbles upon a charming stranger at a grocery store, played by Sebastian Stan. The two strike up a relationship, but she quickly finds out that Stan’s character is not at all what he presents himself to be.

Deep Water

Hulu/20th Century Studios

This is billed as an erotic thriller. “Deep Water”This is a thrilling and sexy drama about relationships with Ana de Armas (the star) and Ben Affleck (the supporting actor). They play a couple whose marriage has fallen apart, but they also have a unique arrangement where Armas can court other love interests. But when Affleck’s character has seemingly had enough, the question becomes – is he a murderer or just a sad cuck?

Death on the Nile

20th Century Studios

The “Murder on the Orient Express” follow-up “Death on the Nile”The film will soon be streaming online on March 29, just two weeks after it was released in theaters. This Agatha Christie-inspired adaptation stars Kenneth Branagh and is directed by him. It features a new murder mystery and an ensemble that includes Gal Gadot and Annette Bening, Letitia and Russell Brand, Rose Leslie, and Jennifer Saunders.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Disney

If it’s a silly throwback comedy you’re in the mood for, look no further than “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.” The 1997 film stars Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow as lifelong best friends who get a reality check when they’re invited to their 10-year high school reunion and realize they don’t live such impressive lives. To impress their classmates, they set out to reinvent themselves for the reunion. But their friendship begins to fray as they look to others to validate them. Janeane Garofolo gives a great supporting performance. This film is charming, sweet, and hilarious.

The Firm

Paramount Pictures

Do you remember when Hollywood produced legal thrillers as hot cakes? “The Firm”It is among the most popular of the genre. Tom Cruise plays the John Grisham adaption as a Harvard Law Student who accepts a position at a prestigious law company, only to discover that more sinister events are taking place at the prestigious institution. Holly Hunter, Gene Hackman and Wilfred Brigley are the legendary directors Sydney Pollack.

Unstoppable

20th Century Fox

If action is the name of the game, you can’t go wrong with a Tony Scott movie. Director behind “Top Gun”And “Man on Fire” paired Denzel Washington and Chris Pine in 2010 for the story of a runaway freight train, and it’s positively thrilling. Washington plays a veteran railroad engineer, Pine plays a young train conductor, and it’s up to the two of them to stop a runaway train before it causes even more damage and loss of life. This was Scott’s last film before his death.

Oculus

Relativity Media

Although Mike Flanagan, a filmmaker, has found success with Netflix shows like “The Haunting of Hill House”And “Midnight Mass”Films like “Doctor Sleep,”One of his older films “Oculus”His best and most chilling work is still one of the greatest. In the 2013 film, Karen Gillan portrays a young woman who believes a mirror is to blame for the tragedy that took place in her family’s past when she was a child. She reunites with her brother (played by Brenton Thwaites) and rediscovers the mirror, hoping to unlock its secrets before it’s too late. Flashbacks show what happened to the siblings as children. Rory Cochrane and Katee Sackhoff play their parents. This horror film has an emotional core and is both unnervingly scary and frightening.