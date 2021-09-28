The Lost Boys: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The ‘80s Vampire Movie

Kiefer Sutherland Broke His Wrist While Trying To Impress A Girl On Set

Kiefer Sutherland and the actors who played the other motorcycle-riding vampires in The Lost Boys did their own stunt work during production. This makes the classic motorcycle scenes look even better, but there were also some drawbacks like when Sutherland accidentally broke his wrist while trying impress a girl who was walking along Santa Cruz’s boardwalk.

During the 2019 Dallas FanExpo, Kiefer Sutherland shared the story and explained that he performed a wheelie in an attempt to show off, but by doing so he failed to notice a train track. After hitting the obstacle, the actor fell from his bike and fractured his right wrist in three places. Sutherland was then forced to use a special cast to help him. He also had to learn how to ride a bike with the clutch and brake on his left side due to the injury to his wrist.