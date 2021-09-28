LPBW Star Amy Roloff Hosts Amazing Baby Shower For Isabel

Mom-to-be Isabel Sofia Rock shared a fantastic video to Instagram on Monday. She shares all the delicious treats she received at her mother-in-law Amy Roloff’s baby shower. It is clear to see that Amy can’t wait to meet her latest grandson, along with the rest of the Roloff family.

Proud grandmother Amy Roloff throws a baby shower for Isabel.

LPBW star Amy Roloff loves everything about being a grandmother, and she’s already had quite a bit of practice. Known to her grandchildren as “Mimi,” Amy, 57, is already a grandparent to Zach and Tori’s kids, Jackson and Lilah. On top of that, there are Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s kids, Bode and Ember. Of course, in Isabel and Jacob’s case, this is her very first child, which makes the pregnancy even more exciting for the whole family.





[Image @isabelsofiarock/Instagram]Amy hosted a baby shower in honor of Isabel. It was a big family event, with lots of gold, peach, and green balloons. Roloff is a skilled cook, and there were many delicious homemade vegetarian treats to delight everyone.

The charming video clip clearly shows that the baby shower theme was cute animals. There were plates with bears, deer, and raccoons, and napkins with foxes on the napkins. As for the delicious cookies, they featured a red truck, a little boy’s outfit with suspenders, a fawn, and Christmas trees. As gender reveal, one plain white cookie simply read, “Oh Boy.”

Treats for the guests too!

Guests at the charming and fantastic baby shower didn’t go home empty-handed. Each guest received a gift bag containing a succulent after playing traditional baby shower games.





[Image @isabelsofiarock/Instagram]One video shows the guests trying to smell baby food to identify the flavor. A beautiful moment of the games featured Zach and Tori’s daughter, Lilah, trying her best to write down her guesses. She is, of course, the expert in this topic at such a young age.

Gifts for Isabel and Jacob

Isabel and her husband, Amy Roloff’s son, Jacob, sat together, opening their gifts in front of their guests. Among the treats were an “organic” fox snuggle blanket, cute newborn clothes, and good, old-fashioned cloth baby diapers (remember those, anyone?)

Jacob, aged 24, and Isabel, 25, shared their news of being pregnant in July. At the time, they posted an image of Isabel’s growing baby bump. In the meantime, the photographer made a gender reveal and revealed that their baby was a boy. The reason that some cookies are Christmas trees is evident since their baby boy is expected to arrive in December.

Isabel and Jacob Roloff of LPBW [Image @isabelsofiarock/Instagram]Isabel posted the video of the baby shower on Instagram with a sweet caption. It reads, “My mother-in-law threw me a beautiful baby shower today. Jacob and I are so thankful for all the love and support from our people.” Readers can enjoy watching the video on Instagram here.