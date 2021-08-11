The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Release Date, Trailer & Plot

The Witcher universe is finally expanding. The forthcoming Netflix Original anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will take the viewers to a completely new adventure and tons of monster-hunting action. The spin-off anime film features a full-lenth trailer which showcases charismatic heroism of Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor and close confidante.

Title The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Release Date 23, August 2021 Director Kwang-Il Han Production company Studio Mir Adapted from The Witcher Produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

By the looks of it, the spin-off series is set years before the events of the live-action series. Furthermore, it will explain and inform the viewers more about the world of Witcher and how the monster hunter who are mutated through old magic came into being.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf: Plot

As mentioned earlier, the anime film will serve as a prequel to the live-action series where the backstory of Vesemir and other witchers will make sense for The Witcher season 2 which is due for release on December.









The new trailer showcases the expanded universe of Witcher with some of the most impressive fighting scenes and special effects to blow the minds of even long-time anime loves. The action sequence showcased in the anime film will be quite tough to achieve in live-action adaptation as it will increase the production cost, significantly.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf: Trailer

The new trailer of the much-awaited Witcher anime film come days after the short teaser was showcased by the streaming giant a few weeks ago. You can watch the trailer to the anime film below:

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf: Release Date

The director of Studio Mir, Kwang ll Han said that one of the benefits of creating Witcher’s animated universe was allowing the witchers to wield the iconic dual blades from the video game.

In live-action, the actors generally have difficulty to carry multiple swords simultaneously as they are exponentially heavy. Creating an anime doesn’t restrict the voice actors as well as the animators.

The animated film is all set to premiere on Netflix on the 23rd of August 2021.