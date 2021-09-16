The Internet Is Convinced She’s With SZA, So Who is Kehlani dating?

The internet loves nothing more than rumors of romance, and that’s exactly why a recent video of SZA and Kehlani holding hands while heading to Rihanna’s Met Gala afterparty has caused such a stir. Fans are speculating that the pair is an item and watching closely every interaction between them. Many are curious to find out who Kehlani’s boyfriend is, even though speculation runs rampant.

Is Kehlani dating SZA?

SZA and Kehlani were spotted holding hands in the video. This is not the first time they have been seen doing so. In April, the two were seen holding hands with Lizzo while they were out. Public displays of affection are not always a sign that the two are actually together. They may be just friends who have carried the buddy system into adulthood.

There’s nothing definitive to suggest that the two are dating. Still, their willingness to hold hands in public certainly means that they were okay with people speculating about it, and that’s exactly what the internet did. Almost as soon as the video was posted online, the internet was flooded with memes about it, and fans were clearly thrilled by the idea that the two musicians were romantically linked.

Some fans were hoping that the two would make some music together while they were dating. SZA and Kehlani were photographed at Rihanna’s party, and it was clear that they looked very intimate. SZA is not openly revealing her sexual orientation to Kehlani, but she doesn’t need to before deciding on a partner.