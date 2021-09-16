New Rumors Surrounding Mama June Reveal Her New Escapades

Rumors are running rampant right now about Mama June Shannon and her dating life. The WEtv star is no longer living with Geno Doak and has been linked to several men. Rumors say Mama June is now living a single life, as she sleeps with multiple men.

According to reports across various fan groups and social media platforms, Mama June hasn’t been above traveling to see a man and get some.

It is easy to ask if there is any truth in the rumors about reality TV stars. Mama June celebrating her split from Geno Doak is she sleeping around? Luckily, she’s very active on many social media platforms. These rumors were rumored to have reached her. TikTok was her first port of call to address these rumors. What did she have? Read on to find out.

Mama June and Geno Doak were in a relationship for a pretty substantial amount of time. The news of their separation shocked the reality TV world. It, however, wasn’t long before photos and chatter started to pop up linking Mama June to other men.

Mama June’s most prominent link to Jordan McCollum, since she split with Geno, is probably Jordan McCollum. She posted a TikTok video telling her followers to ignore Jordan just hours before. The WEtv star actually met Jordan on TikTok. He has been to her home. She’s known him a few months now and she considers him to be a great friend.

Mama June hopped on TikTok yesterday to note that she “usually doesn’t give a sh**,” but she wanted to set some facts straight. She said that many people believe they know the truth about what is happening with her. But they don’t.

She clarified that she could have male friends. She noted that just because her friend was a man… It did not mean he was anything more than just her friend.

She noted that men and women could be friends without being in some sort of committed relationship. She said that men and women can be friends, even though they don’t sleep together. Geno Doak is no longer in her life. But, that doesn’t mean the next male friend in her life is automatically a replacement for Geno.

In an array of TikTok videos, Mama June Shannon confirms she is very much single. She is close to male friends. They are only that. Friends. She isn’t sleeping with anyone as the rumors suggest.

The reality TV personality, however, has also revealed that she’s very much ready for love. She’s shared several TikTok videos making it clear she’s open to love. But, she isn’t actively dating anyone at the moment.

Turns out, Mama June has a lot of love songs she can’t wait to share with a special someone. Mama June seems to be hoping for big love. It’s a love that is reminiscent of romance novels or movies.